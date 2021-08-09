STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fishing community in sea of despair

Low catch due to dwindling marine resources, high operations cost, disruption of market due to Covid pandemic and tumbling prices add to the woes of fishing community

Published: 09th August 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Workers segregating the catch at Vypeen Kalamukku harbour in Kochi. Though fishing resumed after the trawling ban on July 31, most of the boat owners and workers are yet to venture into the sea due to

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: A week after fishing activities resumed in the state after the 52-day-long monsoon trawl ban, the festive cheer in harbours is missing and the fishing community continues to struggle in the sea of despair. Low catch due to dwindling marine resources, high operations cost, disruption of market due to Covid situation and tumbling prices have added to the woes of the fishing community.

Though mechanised fishing activities resumed in the state on July 31 midnight, around 50 per cent of  fishing boats are yet to venture into the sea as the owners are unable to complete the repair work of the vessels due to financial distress. Only a few vessels that resumed fishing activities have returned with good catch. But the prices started stumbling after the initial days due to low demand.

“The boats are getting threadfin bream, small shrimp and anchovy. But the size of the species is very small. The auction price of small shrimp started at Rs 80 per kg and has plunged to Rs 25. Threadfin bream gets Rs 85 per kg. Surprisingly, cuttlefish and sardines have disappeared. The deep sea fishing vessels will be returning only next week and we hope they get some good catch,” said All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association vice-president Paul Rajan.

Though the fishing activities have resumed, most of the shrimp peeling units are yet to open due to lockdown restrictions. Meanwhile, many workers who were previously employed in the sector have joined employment guarantee scheme as the peeling units remained shut for more than a year which affected their livelihood. Most of the processing units have been holding stock for the past  few months due to lack of demand in the export sector. The ban imposed by China on 37 export firms alleging Covid contamination of packing material has added to the woes of the exporters. All these factors have a cascading effect on the fishing sector. 

Another issue is exploitation by middlemen. The traders have been charging 13 per cent brokerage for sale of fish and recently hiked the share to 16 per cent. As the boat owners refused to pay the increased amount, the traders refused to procure the fish for two days. The boat owners had to sell the catch at a cheaper rate to fishmeal factories in Mangaluru. Later the traders deferred the decision for two weeks. The fishing boat operators association has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking to end the exploitation by traders.

“The traders purchase the shrimp for Rs 25 from us and sell it in the market for Rs 140. The people who toil fighting the elements are not getting a fair price. The government should intervene and end this exploitation. The price of diesel has gone up by Rs 30 in a year and the expense of a day-long fishing expedition has crossed Rs 1 lakh. The operational cost is rising and rarely do we get some profit,” said association general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalappurakal.  

Meanwhile fishermen said that many species have migrated from Kerala coast due to climate change. While the volume of catch in Kerala has dropped drastically, there is an increase in landing in Tamil Nadu. A study by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) last year had found migration of oil sardine species to Tamil Nadu coast. 

“There has been a decrease in the size of various fish species in Kerala coast during recent years. This could be an adverse effect of climate change. There is a need for a study on the impact of climate change on fish species in the west coast,” said scientist and CMFRI demersal fisheries division head P U Zacharia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fishermen coronavirus
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp