Pantheerankavu Maoist case: Secret meets held on Calicut, Kannur varsity campuses, claims NIA

The officials said Vijith joined Padantharam in 2014 and was attracted to Maoist ideology and became part of CPI (Maoist) in 2016.

Published: 12th August 2021 04:31 AM

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA probing the Pantheerankavu Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case has made more revelations about CPI (Maoist) activities in Kerala claiming that the banned organisation held meetings at universities in Kozhikode and Kannur.

This was mentioned in the supplementary chargesheet filed against Wayanad native Vijith Vijayan, the fourth accused.It was in November 2019 that the police team had intercepted Kozhikode youths Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fazal at Pantheerankavu for allegedly holding a CPI (Maoist) meeting. The third accused, C P Usman, managed to escape. Later, NIA took over the probe and arrested Vijith. 

Last month, it filed the supplementary chargesheet against Vijith. In it, NIA claimed that Vijith had a close connection with C P Jaleel who was killed in a police encounter at Vythiri in March 2019. It also claimed that Vijith had several meetings,  known as Appointments of Place and Time (APTs), with Jaleel and Usman from 2016 to 2019. NIA officials said Vijith was an active member of Padantharam, a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist). 

The officials said Vijith joined Padantharam in 2014 and was attracted to Maoist ideology and became part of CPI (Maoist) in 2016. “The investigation revealed that during Vijith’s unauthorised stay at the hostel of Calicut University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jaleel held conspiracy meetings with him on the varsity campus in 2016 and 2017 and exchanged various documents for furthering activities of CPI (Maoist),” the chargesheet said.

The agency claimed that Vijith also procured medicines and handed them over to Jaleel for assisting the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army of CPI (Maoist). Similar APTs were held on the varsity campus attended by Jaleel, Usman and Vijith from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, the accused held an APT under Kottakadavu bridge in Kozhikode. Jaleel handed over a laptop to Vijith in an APT held near Kalleri Juma Masjid in 2018. Jaleel met Vijith at Peruvayal Junction in 2018. 

Vijith allegedly held a meeting with another cadre of CPI (Maoist) at Mavoor bus stand in 2019. A meeting between Vijith and Usman was held on the Koothuparamba taluk hospital premises in 2019.
In July 2019, Vijith met Usman at Vyttila in Ernakulam and handed over a book. 

WHO IS VIJITH?
NIA officials said Vijith, the fourth accused, was an active member of Padantharam, a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist). He studied BTech Mechanical Engineering at Calicut University Institute of Engineering and Technology from 2011 to 2015. He did his PG in Folklore Studies on Calicut University campus.

