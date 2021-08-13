Moolamattom circuit failure leads to power cut

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state saw partial load shedding on Thursday after six generators in Moolamattom generating station in Idukki shut down due to a circuit failure at 7.30 pm. KSEB chairman B Ashok told TNIE that, as the generators experienced power drip, it will take a minimum of 45 minutes to restart them which led the board to enforce partial load shedding.

It was Power Minister K Krishnankutty’s office that first informed about the circuit failure experienced in Moolamattom power station. He also informed that the outage resulted in a shortage of 300 megawatt power generation in the state which led the board to enforce load shedding in several districts.

Following the directive from the power minister, the State Load Dispatching Centre at Kochi sprang into action which saw them buying 400 megawatt power from outside. The KSEB chairman told TNIE that the six generators could be restarted by 9 pm.