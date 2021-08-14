STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

MSF women approach commission against state president’s derogatory remarks

The complaint against Malappuram district general secretary V Abdul Vahab is that he abused a Haritha leader of the same district over the phone.

Published: 14th August 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state leaders of Haritha — the women’s wing of Muslim Students Federation (MSF)-— have approached the State Women’s Commission against the misogynist remarks of MSF state president and Malappuram district general secretary. The 10 complainants include the Haritha state president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer. 

The petition was filed on Thursday after the parent party, IUML, failed to address the issue after repeated assurances, said the complainants. According to the complaint, MSF state president P K Navas had used derogatory remarks twice against the women leaders. 

“In a leadership meet held early this year in Kozhikode, he abused that we are like a type of feminists who do not give birth. In another meeting held in April, he ridiculed that even prostitutes have their own opinion hence we can speak,” told a complainant. 

The complaint against Malappuram district general secretary V Abdul Vahab is that he abused a Haritha leader of the same district over the phone.“The threat is that we have to abide by their line if we want to continue in the organisation,” told the source.

The slugfest between the men and women in MSF was triggered by the MSF state committee’s unilateral decision to appoint Haritha Malappuram committee without discussing it with Haritha state leadership. 

“Though we had brought the issue before the IUML state leaders, nothing happened despite assurance. The accused continue to hold in power,” said a Haritha member. MSF national vice-president Fathima Thahliya told TNIE that the IUML state leadership would respond to the issue. 

‘Time will prove the truth’

In a Facebook post, Navas said that time will prove the truth. “The political education given by my party is to respect women. I am not going into the details of the issue as a disciplined member. A decision will be taken after consulting IUML,” he wrote. Later, Navas withdrew the Facebook post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim Students Federation
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp