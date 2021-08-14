MSF women approach commission against state president’s derogatory remarks

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state leaders of Haritha — the women’s wing of Muslim Students Federation (MSF)-— have approached the State Women’s Commission against the misogynist remarks of MSF state president and Malappuram district general secretary. The 10 complainants include the Haritha state president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer.

The petition was filed on Thursday after the parent party, IUML, failed to address the issue after repeated assurances, said the complainants. According to the complaint, MSF state president P K Navas had used derogatory remarks twice against the women leaders.

“In a leadership meet held early this year in Kozhikode, he abused that we are like a type of feminists who do not give birth. In another meeting held in April, he ridiculed that even prostitutes have their own opinion hence we can speak,” told a complainant.

The complaint against Malappuram district general secretary V Abdul Vahab is that he abused a Haritha leader of the same district over the phone.“The threat is that we have to abide by their line if we want to continue in the organisation,” told the source.

The slugfest between the men and women in MSF was triggered by the MSF state committee’s unilateral decision to appoint Haritha Malappuram committee without discussing it with Haritha state leadership.

“Though we had brought the issue before the IUML state leaders, nothing happened despite assurance. The accused continue to hold in power,” said a Haritha member. MSF national vice-president Fathima Thahliya told TNIE that the IUML state leadership would respond to the issue.

‘Time will prove the truth’

In a Facebook post, Navas said that time will prove the truth. “The political education given by my party is to respect women. I am not going into the details of the issue as a disciplined member. A decision will be taken after consulting IUML,” he wrote. Later, Navas withdrew the Facebook post.