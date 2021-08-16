STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

NH-66 reconstruction: CPM rebuffs Aroor MP AM Ariff's vigilance probe demand

CPM Alappuzha secretary R Nazar said that Ariff did not discuss the issue with either the party secretary or the district committee before filing a petition with the minister.

Published: 16th August 2021 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Aroor MP AM Ariff

Aroor MP AM Ariff

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: CPM Alappuzha secretary R Nazar and senior party leader and Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan have come out against Aroor MP AM Ariff's demand to conduct a vigilance inquiry into the failures in the 'reconstruction of NH 66'.

Nazar said Ariff did not discuss the issue with either the party secretary or the district committee before filing a petition with the minister. Cheriyan too expressed dissatisfaction with the Aroor MP's move.

In the petition, Ariff sought an inquiry into the repair work carried out in 2019, when G Sudhakaran was the PWD minister. A sum of Rs 36 crore was spent for the repair of a 23km-stretch of the road but it was again riddled with potholes. 

Earlier, PWD Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said the demand for vigilance inquiry was rejected by the department. "PWD had inquired into the matter and submitted a report. Based on that, the department took action and everything was cleared during Sudhakaran’s term. Sudhakaran had sincerely implemented the LDF policy," Riyas said.

In 2020, the PWD's inquiry report stated the Centre had cut short the estimate for repair, which led to low-quality work. The state PWD supervised the repair work carried out with German technology. 

After the issue gained public attention, Ariff clarified that he did not allege that Sudhakaran had made any mistake or indulged in corruption. Rather, officials and contractors failed to implement the project in a proper manner leading to the destruction of the road constructed with a three-year guarantee, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Nazar CPM NH 66 AM Ariff Saji Cheriyan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp