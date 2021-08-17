STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC directs Kerala govt to set up mental health facility in at least one prison

The court said the case is about the powerless, voiceless mentally ill prisoners languishing in prisons and mental health centres for years together, embroiled in a legal quagmire and abandoned by kin

Published: 17th August 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over mentally ill persons languishing in prisons, the Kerala High Court has directed the state government to set up a mental health centre, as stipulated in Section 103(6) of the Mental Healthcare Act, in at least one prison in the state to take care of such prisoners.

Justice VG Arun in his judgment also quoted an excerpt from the novel Don Quixote: “They must take me for a fool, or even worse, a lunatic. And no wonder, for I am so intensely conscious of my misfortune and my misery is so overwhelming that I am powerless to resist it and am being turned into stone, devoid of all knowledge or feeling.”

The court said the case is about the powerless, voiceless mentally ill prisoners languishing in prisons and mental health centres for years together, embroiled in a legal quagmire and abandoned by family and friends. The system and the society presume them to be devoid of knowledge and feeling, thereby turning them into stone.

It's reckoned that there are 77 convicts/remand prisoners undergoing treatment in government mental health centres in Kerala, of whom 22 are continuing after acquittal as of August 2020. Of the other 55 prisoners, 48 are undertrial prisoners and seven are convicts, as per Kerala Legal Services Authority (KELSA).

The court also directed the state government to forthwith constitute Mental Health Review Boards under Section 73 of the Mental Healthcare Act. The boards should ensure that prisoners with mental illness are allowed to live with dignity and be treated as equal to persons with physical illness. The transfer of a prisoner with mental illness to a mental health establishment shall only be with the prior permission of the Boards.

The court also ordered the Mental Health Review Boards to make available details of the mentally ill remand prisoners detained in jails and mental health establishments to the Kerala State Legal Services Authority so that the secretary, KELSA, may bring deserving cases to the notice of the High Court to enable it to take an appropriate decision on the judicial side.

The court also directed the state government, with the assistance of the KELSA, to take necessary steps to trace the relatives of acquitted mentally ill prisoners and of the undertrial prisoners fit for rehabilitation and persuade their family members to provide necessary care and protection to those persons. If the family members of the acquitted mentally ill persons refuse to take them back, the state government should take steps for their rehabilitation by transferring them to willing registered mental health establishments. Once the mentally ill acquitted person is shifted to a mental health establishment, the amount fixed under shall be disbursed to that establishment.

The court also suggested amendment of the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure in tune with the provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. Not only terminology such as "lunatic", but the procedure prescribed in Chapter XXV of the Cr.P.C also had to be amended, the court observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala HC Mental health
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp