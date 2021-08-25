STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala, PSUs hold shares, CAG audit must for Kannur airport: Centre

The Union government has reiterated that CAG needs to audit the accounts of Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) on an annual basis. 

Published: 25th August 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kannur airport

By B Sreejan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government has reiterated that CAG needs to audit the accounts of Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) on an annual basis.Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 64% of KIAL shares have been held by the state government and public sector enterprises. Hence, it is proper for CAG to audit the transactions of KIAL.

In May, this year, the Kerala High Court stayed a proposed CAG audit in KIAL after the company challenged the plan. The case is still pending with the court. KIAL argued that it was not a government company and hence wouldn’t be bound by the CAG audit. 

When the CAG, through the office of the principal accountant general, sought to appoint an auditor for the 2018-19 financial year, KIAL replied that as per the new 2013 Act, CAG could not appoint a statutory auditor.

In a written reply furnished on August 3 to a question by CPM’s Rajya Sabha member K Somaprasad, Chaudhary said the share composition of KIAL was such that 32.86% was held by the state government and 31.93% by the public sector enterprises under the state and Central governments.

“In KIAL, Compliance Audit for 2009-11, 2011-15 and 2015-16 was conducted under Section 143(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Section 19 of CAG’s (Duties, Powers and Conditions of Service) 
Act, 1971. Financial Audit for 2009-10 to 2015-16 was conducted under Section 143(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.Compliance and Financial Audits of KIAL from 2016 have not been allowed,” Chaudhary said.

“The Ministry of Corporate Affairs directed KIAL to comply with the provisions of Section 139(5) and 139(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 by virtue of the fact that about 64% of the shares of the Company are held by the Kerala Government,” Pankaj Chaudhary said. He, however, said CAG is not empowered under Section 14(1) of CAG’s (DPC) Act, 1971 in conducting suo motu audit of KIAL.

To a related query, Chaudhary replied that compliance audit of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the 1999-2007 period and for 2016-20 was conducted under Section 14(1) of the CAG’s (DPC) Act, 1971.“CAG is empowered to conduct the compliance audit of KIIFB under Section 14(1) of CAG’s (DPC Act), 1971. The audit is conducted as per the prescribed procedure for conduct of such audits,” he told

Somaprasad. The CAG’s observations about the legality of KIIFB’s external borrowings in its audit report last fiscal had kicked up a row in the state. The CAG report had said the loans were taken by bypassing the cap set on external borrowings and that was done by flouting constitutional norms.In January, the Kerala assembly passed a resolution condemning CAG’s audit report against KIIFB.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur airport
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp