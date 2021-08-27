STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IUML offers solution, but Haritha firm

As part of the compromise, IUML will also revoke the freezing of the Haritha state committee.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:08 AM

The Indian Union Muslim League flag used for representation.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Leaders of Haritha, the girls’ wing of Muslim League’s student outfit, have dismissed the “compromise solution” announced by the League on Thursday to resolve the issue with their parent outfit MSF.

According to the solution announced by the IUML, the accused leaders of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) would express regret for their remarks against Haritha leaders and, in return, the girls’ outfit would withdraw their complaint to the State Women’s Commission. As part of the compromise, IUML will also revoke the freezing of the Haritha state committee.

The solution was claimed to be reached in a meeting held at the IUML’s district office in Malappuram on Wednesday in the presence of P K Kunhalikutty, E T Muhammed Basheer, M K Muneer, Sadikali Shihab Thangal and P M A Salam. But Haritha leaders expressed their firm position that they would not withdraw the complaint till they got justice.

As per the release issued by MSF acting general secretary Salam on Thursday, the alleged derogatory remarks by student leaders were unintentional but they would express regret through their Facebook pages. 

Special cell to foster friendship of MSF, Haritha

Three MSF leaders state president P K Navas, Malappuram district president Kabeer Muthuparamba and district general secretary V Abdul Vahab would express regret. “A special cell will be set up to facilitate a friendly working atmosphere for MSF and Haritha leaders in the future,” said League’s state acting general secretary Salam.

Meanwhile, Navas said in his Facebook post that he did not say anything with bad intention against Haritha leaders, but if someone was offended, he regretted that. But Haritha leaders said they were unhappy with the talks on Wednesday and they had conveyed the same to the IUML leaders.

“We had taken a position that the accused must apologise for their fault. But they were arrogant in the meeting on Wednesday. After going through Navas’ ‘regret’ on Facebook, we feel we are repeatedly being denied justice and the accused actually means that he has not committed anything wrong. This cannot be acceptable at all. We will not withdraw the complaint lodged with the state women’s commission,” said a Haritha leader on condition of anonymity. Haritha leaders have decided not to express their dissent in the open for the time being.

Haritha IUML
