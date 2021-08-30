STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Breakthrough infections in Kerala not alarming, say experts

The purpose of vaccination is not prevention of transmission, but reduction in the severity of the infection and chances of death, experts say.

Published: 30th August 2021 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Maximum breakthrough infections were reported with the spread of the Delta variant

Maximum breakthrough infections were reported with the spread of the Delta variant. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Centre has sounded the alarm over the high number of breakthrough infections reported in Kerala. According to a Union Health Ministry report last week, 46% of the around 87,000 breakthrough cases reported in India were in the state.

Though the numbers paint a scary picture, health experts opine that the situation does not call for alarm or panic.

The purpose of vaccination is not prevention of transmission, but reduction in the severity of the infection and chances of death, they say.

As a result of the state’s robust vaccination drive, the number of hospital admissions due to severe Covid infection has come down.

As per experts in the state, breakthrough infections are the highest among healthcare workers since they were the first lot to be fully vaccinated.

“Studies based on viral load and transmission clusters have found that, when a fully vaccinated person has a breakthrough infection, the transmissibility rate is much more in comparison to a person who has been infected without vaccination. Simply put, the risk of transmitting the virus is less in somebody who is not vaccinated, when compared to those infected after vaccination,” said infectious disease expert Dr Anup R Warrier.

“Breakthrough infections are likely to be more transmissible from the vaccinated group. Now, it is well accepted that the Covid vaccine is not an infection- preventing one because, despite many efforts, infections are very common even after vaccination. This vaccine is specifically a disease-modifying one — you might get infected even after taking the jab, but the severity of the disease is kept low,” he added.

Though vaccination may not control transmission, it definitely has an impact on hospitalisation and death due to the infection.

After vaccination, many countries including the US, UK and Israel had reported a high number of breakthrough infections, especially among healthcare workers, that had put at risk patients they were treating as well.

Maximum breakthrough infections were reported with the spread of the Delta variant.

“Though the vaccination drive is progressing at a good pace in the state, there are many who are still questioning the entire process. It was made clear from the very beginning that vaccination does not protect one from getting the Covid infection. The spread of the infection can be prevented only by following the basic Covid protocol of masking, sanitising and maintaining social distancing. Even after vaccination, these have to be followed,” said Dr Gopikumar P, ENT specialist.

Furthermore, the experts also added that the spread of infection will come down only if 50% of the population achieve immunity against the virus.

In Kerala, 57% of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 20% have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has decided to conduct genetic studies in districts which have reported more than 5% breakthrough infections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Kerala COVID cases
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp