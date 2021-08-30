DNA test helps teen get bail in Pocso case in Kerala

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: After spending 35 days in jail, an 18-year-old boy from Tirurangadi has received bail in a Pocso case based on a DNA test report.

The Manjeri Pocso Court granted him bail on Friday after scientific analysis proved that he did not father the child of the 17-year-old girl who had accused him of sexual abuse. He was released from the Tirur sub jail on the same day.

The court had remanded the boy in judicial custody on July 23 based on the girl’s statement. He was first taken to Manjeri sub jail and then Perinthalmanna sub jail too. “The girl told the police that the boy took her to his home and abused her sexually,” said Aisha P Jamal, special public prosecutor, Manjeri Pocso Court.

‘Police will have to continue probe in case’

“The girl said the 18-year-old is the father of her child. However, the boy refused to admit the charges against him. His stand forced officials to conduct a DNA test to identify the father of the child. The DNA test on the boy’s samples showed negative. Immediately after getting the test result, the court released the boy from the jail,” said Aisha P Jamal. Aisha said the police would have to continue the investigation in the case.

“The girl will have to be counselled again to identify if any other persons had sexually abused her. Officials will also have to investigate whether the girl blamed the boy deliberately to save someone else. If the girl is right about the sexual abuse charges other than the impregnating part, the police will also have to find evidence to prove those charges,” said the lawyer who appeared for the girl.

Meanwhile, the boy told reporters here on Sunday that the police behaved rudely with him even after he told them he was innocent in the case.

“I was arrested from my house at night. The police officers abused me verbally even before collecting a piece of evidence against me. One civil police officer in particular threw several bad words at me. The police did not behave with me as they should with an 18-year-old. I don’t know why that girl took my name in this case. I had to spend several days in jail and it was a harrowing experience. No one should be punished or put in jail for a crime that a person did not commit,” he said.