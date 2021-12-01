STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TCS asked to file affidavit explaining steps to ensure data privacy for Sabarimala virtual queue

The court directed the Project Manager, TCS, to state if the data collected at the time of Virtual-Q booking is being used for any other purpose and whether access to it was available to the police

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed Tata Consultancy Services, Hyderabad, to file an affidavit explaining the measures taken to ensure data privacy in the virtual queue platform for Sabarimala darshan.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar passed the order while hearing a suo motu case and other petitions against the virtual queue management for Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The court directed the Project Manager, TCS, to state in the affidavit whether the data collected at the time of Virtual-Q booking is being used for any other purpose and whether access to that data was available to the state police or any other agency.

The project manager was also asked to state the infrastructure and manpower requirements for the virtual queue platform. TCS Hyderabad has developed and given the customized software for the Sabarimala Pilgrim Management System (SPMS) being handled by the police.

One of the petitioners argued that the data of the pilgrims will be used for analytical purposes and for artificial intelligence.

