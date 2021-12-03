Samastha not in League with protest in mosques 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema state president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal has poured cold water over the IUML’s protest against the government’s decision to entrust the Public Service Commission (PSC) with making appointments to the Waqf Board. Thangal asserted that it is inappropriate to stage protest against the government inside the mosques. The core committee of the Muslim organisations convened by the IUML had declared that “awareness programmes” will be held in all mosques in the state against the decision on Waqf Board.

Inaugurating the declaration of protest by the feeder organisations of the Samastha here on Thursday, Thangal said nothing should be done that harms the sanctity of the mosques. “We could have explained things through the speeches in the mosques, but the situation now is not suited for such a move,” he said.

He added that the Mujahid groups and Jamaat-e-Islami have clarified that they did not call for protest in the mosques. “If any untoward thing happens, the entire blame will be on the Samastha,” he said, adding that the agitation can be held elsewhere. Thangal said he had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had assured him that everything would be sorted out. If the outcome of the discussion is not positive, Samastha will intensify the agitation, he said.

Sources said the Samastha leadership was unhappy over the hasty move from the IUML to stage protest inside the mosques without consulting them. Samastha leader Bahaudeen Nadvi, who is known to be close to the IUML leadership, was present at the core committee meetings. But he seems to have failed to read the Samastha leadership’s mind.