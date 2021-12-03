STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Samastha not in League with protest in mosques 

Inaugurating the declaration of protest by the feeder organisations of the Samastha here on Thursday, Thangal said nothing should be done that harms the sanctity of the mosques.

Published: 03rd December 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema state president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal has poured cold water over the IUML’s protest against the government’s decision to entrust the Public Service Commission (PSC) with making appointments to the Waqf Board. Thangal asserted that it is inappropriate to stage protest against the government inside the mosques. The core committee of the Muslim organisations convened by the IUML had declared that “awareness programmes” will be held in all mosques in the state against the decision on Waqf Board.

Inaugurating the declaration of protest by the feeder organisations of the Samastha here on Thursday, Thangal said nothing should be done that harms the sanctity of the mosques. “We could have explained things through the speeches in the mosques, but the situation now is not suited for such a move,” he said.

He added that the Mujahid groups and Jamaat-e-Islami have clarified that they did not call for protest in the mosques. “If any untoward thing happens, the entire blame will be on the Samastha,” he said, adding that the agitation can be held elsewhere.   Thangal said he had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had assured him that everything would be sorted out. If the outcome of the discussion is not positive, Samastha will intensify the agitation, he said. 

Sources said the Samastha leadership was unhappy over the hasty move from the IUML to stage protest inside the mosques without consulting them. Samastha leader Bahaudeen Nadvi, who is known to be close to the IUML leadership, was present at the core committee meetings. But he seems to have failed to read the Samastha leadership’s mind. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp