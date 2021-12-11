STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Communal Remarks: Congress ally in Kerala, IUML finds itself in a spot after its leader's controversial statement against minister Riyas

Muslim League Waqf rally came under fire after the state secretary made obnoxious comments against CPM Leaders.

Published: 11th December 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurating the Waqf Protection Rally organised by the IUML in Kozhikode on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021

Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurating the Waqf Protection Rally organised by the IUML in Kozhikode on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The controversial remarks made by an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader at Kozhikode against PWD minister P A Muhammad Riyas and his wife Veena T, who is also the daughter of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during the Waqf protection rally on Thursday, has kicked up a storm.

IUML state secretary Abdurahiman Kallayi, took a dig at Riyas, without naming him, by saying that the former Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader was a newly-wed man now. He went on to add, "Who is his wife. Is this marriage? it is prostitution. One should have the courage to say that," he said referring to Riyas and Veena.

A video from the rally shows some IUML cadres raising slogans against CM Vijayan which has casteist elements.

The CPI(M) Kozhikode secretariat issued a statement that Muslim League leaders and cadres were trying to initiate communal frenzy by raising casteist slogans, verbally abusing Riyas and his family and issuing death threats against Pinarayi Vijayan and KT Jaleel. The statement also calls for action against the people responsible for the incidents.

DYFI condemned the remarks made by the IUML leader, they termed his statements as "uncivilized and shameful" to the cultural heritage of Kerala. DYFI state secretariat in a statement said that the opinion put forward by IUML leaders were unsuitable for modern Kerala.

With his remarks being criticized and debated Abdurahiman Kallayi issued an 'Unconditional regret' and added that he was to refer to the religious point of view on the personal life and had no intentions to hurt anyone's sentiments.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan while Inaugurating the CPI(M) District meeting in Kannur lashed out at the Muslim league. He asked the League to clarify whether it is a political party or a religious organisation. Vijayan stated that the government spoke to the community leaders regarding the Waqf issues and the community organisations are fairly convinced with the assurances the government has given." why should anyone care if the league is convinced or not? Let the Indian Union Muslim League do what it can, that would not pose a problem," said CM.

The CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said, "the league is not growing, it is crumbling." he also stated that League is trying to trigger panic by using Waqf appointment matters. He criticised that the Muslim League is driven by the ideologies of Jamaat-e-Islami.

