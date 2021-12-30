Operation Kaval: Activists, social workers land on Kerala police list of anti-socials

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Human rights activists, social workers, members of political parties and mediapersons have alleged that they are being harassed in the name of ‘Operation Kaval’ that was launched by the Kerala police against goons and anti-socials.

A few activists have complained that they received calls from police stations under Kozhikode rural district asking for their Aadhaar details and address. Police visited the homes of others seeking details.

“I got a call from Thamarassery police station asking for my address and details. When I asked the reasons, the person said it is for verification. I told him that there is no case against me. The person said the call is part of Operation Kaval,” said Shafeeq Thamarassey, who is a journalist with a prominent online news portal.

“When I pointed out that Operation Kaval is against goons, he replied that I had participated in some agitations including the one at Plachimada. He threatened to take me into custody when I refused to divulge the details,” Shafeeq said.

Naseera Neloth, who is a research scholar at the Calicut University, also received a call a week ago from the Perambra police station. “The person asked for my Aadhaar details. He said the call is part of preparing the goonda list,” he said.

“The police changed their stance the next day after the intervention of Vadakara MLA K K Rema. They later told me that it was to prepare ‘another list,” Naseera said.

Those who have been called by the police include workers of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) and CPI-ML (Red Star). “Policemen came to my house at Orkkatteri asking for my details. I was not there so they contacted over phone. I don't have a single case against me till now,” said Sherly Das, a member of CPI-ML (Red Star).

Activists believe that the preparation of the list is the first step towards a crackdown on the possible agitations against the proposed K Rail project. The government and the CPM are actively campaigning for the project.

Vadakara MLA and RMP leader K K Rema, who has intervened in the issue, said it is only a dream that opposition against the K-Rail project can be suppressed by arresting a few activists. “A large number of people will be in the forefront of the agitation,” she said.

The police, however, said the inclusion of the social activists could be a mistake. “Operation Kaval is against anti-social elements that are creating problems in society. Possible trouble-makers, including ‘quotation gangs,’ will be kept under surveillance,” said a senior police officer in Kozhikode rural.