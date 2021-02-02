STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CV Jacob, who pioneered Kerala’s value-added spices sector, dies at 87

The funeral service will be held at his residence at 2pm on Monday and the final prayers at St Peters and St Paul’s Church, Kolenchery around 3pm.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

CV Jacob

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CV Jacob, who started out as a small-time cardamom trader at the age of 15 before founding Synthite Industries in the early 1970s, died here on Sunday. He was 87. Synthite Industries has gone on to become the leading producer of value-added spices in the world.

Jacob started his career in cardamom trade and auctions in 1950 after completing his formal education. In 1951, after he took up the family business of civil engineering contracts, the 16-year-old realised its potential and expanded the business by starting a partnership firm ‘Varkeysons’ in 1954. The new venture took up several prestigious civil engineering contracts in Sabarigiri and Idukki hydroelectric projects.  He specialised in tunnelling and bridges which helped the firm progress.  His engineering works in the early days of his career include the diversion tunnel at Anairangal dam between 1959 and 1960, access tunnel to Moolamattom underground powerhouse between 1964 and 1966 and the bridges at Kalarkutty hydroelectric project.

The constant innovator and indefatigable explorer in him blazed a new trail when in 1972 he forayed into spice oleoresin industry and established Synthite Industrial Chemicals (P) Ltd, now renamed Synthite Industries Ltd. Spice oleoresin was a non-traditional product for export at the time. Cumulatively developing a variety of products this conglomerate now has a group turnover of `1,600 crore. “C V Jacob had played a key role in the growth of Kerala’s industrial sector  and he pioneered the state’s rise in the spices sector,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Currently, Synthite contributes nearly half of India’s export of spice oleoresins and is equivalent to 30 per cent of the world demand.  Synthite has a portfolio of 500 products from spice oleoresins, essential oils, natural food colours, functional food ingredients, flavours etc. The group employs more than 2,500 people directly and  provides livelihood to several thousand rural farmers indirectly.  

Jacob has been the secretary of St Peter’s College, Kolenchery since 1987, executive member and adviser to Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital & College, Kolenchery and director of Kochi airport. He is survived by  wife Aleyamma Jacob, his elder son Viju Jacob(managing director of Synthite Industries Pvt Ltd), and younger son Aju Jacob, (operations and strategic director of Synthite).  Elvy Ninan,  Silvy Mani,  Minna Mathew and Minnie Sajeev are his daughters.

