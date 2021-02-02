STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Power arrives at Mullaperiyar dam site after 19 years

The Forest department had demanded removal of the power line as many wild animals died after coming in contact with the overhead powerline. 

Published: 02nd February 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Power Minister M M Mani and E S Bijimol, MLA, along with Theni Collector Pallavi Baldev and other officers at the Mullaperiyar dam site on Monday

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: On Monday, power connection was restored at the Mullaperiyar dam site after a gap of 19 years. Kerala had snapped the power line to Mullaperiyar in 2001 citing death of wild animals due to electrocution caused by the overhead power line. The Forest department had demanded removal of the power line as many wild animals died after coming in contact with the overhead powerline. 

Though Tamil Nadu had offered to bear the expense of laying underground cable to the dam and made advance payment, Kerala had delayed the project, allegedly due to the stand off over Mullaperiyar dispute. Though Tamil Nadu had raised the issue in almost all interstate meeting, Kerala delayed the project citing objection from the forest department.

“There has been a welcome change in the approach of Tamil Nadu in the recent interstate meeting and the meeting on Parambikulam Aliyar water sharing was very cordial. So we decided to provide power connection. The forest department granted sanction to the project last month after which we started laying cable,” said a KSEB officer.

On Monday minister M M Mani switched on the power in a function held at the dam site. He said the project will help maintain cordial relationship between the neighbours.Peermade MLA E S Bijimol, KSEB chief engineer James M David, KSEBL director V Sivadasan, Theni collector Pallavi Baldev and other officers were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp