Power arrives at Mullaperiyar dam site after 19 years

IDUKKI: On Monday, power connection was restored at the Mullaperiyar dam site after a gap of 19 years. Kerala had snapped the power line to Mullaperiyar in 2001 citing death of wild animals due to electrocution caused by the overhead power line. The Forest department had demanded removal of the power line as many wild animals died after coming in contact with the overhead powerline.

Though Tamil Nadu had offered to bear the expense of laying underground cable to the dam and made advance payment, Kerala had delayed the project, allegedly due to the stand off over Mullaperiyar dispute. Though Tamil Nadu had raised the issue in almost all interstate meeting, Kerala delayed the project citing objection from the forest department.

“There has been a welcome change in the approach of Tamil Nadu in the recent interstate meeting and the meeting on Parambikulam Aliyar water sharing was very cordial. So we decided to provide power connection. The forest department granted sanction to the project last month after which we started laying cable,” said a KSEB officer.

On Monday minister M M Mani switched on the power in a function held at the dam site. He said the project will help maintain cordial relationship between the neighbours.Peermade MLA E S Bijimol, KSEB chief engineer James M David, KSEBL director V Sivadasan, Theni collector Pallavi Baldev and other officers were present.