Govt to go by apex court order on Sabarimala issue, says Isaac

The government will implement the Supreme Court order after discussions with public

Sabarimala temple

Devotees at the Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Saturday said the state government will go by the Supreme Court order on women’s entry at Sabarimala. The government will implement the Supreme Court order after discussions with the public, he told reporters.  “The Congress is engaged in efforts to bring the issue back into  public domain since the party has nothing else to do.

The people have rejected the UDF in the local body polls and they are trying to recover lost ground by raising the issue. Ours is a country where the rule of law reigns. The war of words between the UDF and the LDF on the issue will not have any bearing on the Supreme Court verdict,” Isaac said.Replying to a question on regularising staff appointed on contract basis in Coir Corporation, Isaac, while denying that any illegal appointments had been made, said, “Employees appointed on contract basis 10-20 years ago have been regularised to address manpower shortage and on the basis of human consideration. Appointments through the PSC can be made only  after framing special rules. These type of appointments had also taken place during the previous government’s tenure,” he said. 

Sabarimala will be main agenda in UDF poll manifesto: Mullappally
Kochi: KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran has urged the chief minister to make it clear why the state government hasn’t passed a piece of legislation to protect the rituals of Sabarimala temple.  “The LDF’s stance that the state government passing a legislation in this regard will prove illegal is factually incorrect. If the UDF comes to power, a law will be passed and this will be one of the promises in poll manifesto,” he said.

