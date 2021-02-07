Ramping up COVID-19 tests: Kerala left it too late, feel experts

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The spike in the number of Covid cases continues to worry the state. While over the last two days, the Covid tests conducted in the state have increased, according to experts this has been a step too late.

It should have been done when Covid in the state recorded its peak in October, they say. TNIE takes a look at what went wrong with the government’s testing strategy.

Over reliance on antigen tests and delay in ramping up tests when the cases reached the peak were the key reasons for the existing pandemic situation in Kerala.

The antigen tests conducted was at 72% on Wednesday out of the 52,940 total tests done, while it was 67% on Friday when the daily tests rose to 91,931.

“Over dependence on antigen tests was pointed out long time back and yet enough measures were not taken by the government. We do understand the constraints of the government in increasing the number of RT-PCR tests. Ideally the RT-PCR tests should be done at least over 75% of the total daily tests,” said Dr Gopikumar P, secretary of Indian Medical Association.

The delay in engaging private hospitals in Covid fight initially was not a good strategy by the government.

“The best example is the situation in Dharavi in Mumbai. They adopted a strategy of roping in all private clinics in the area and conducting tests on whoever walked in with the symptoms. If private hospitals were involved from the beginning in Kerala, the situation would have been different now,” he added.

However, there are also arguments that since the antigen tests identify those with high viral loads, the chances of those with low viral loads to spread the infection are less.

“The tests done for clinical diagnosis and testing for public surveillance are different. Even the most sensitive RT-PCR has a sensitivity of 70%. So we cannot rule out missing the cases. While in the case of antigen tests, since those with high viral loads are detected and those with low viral loads limit the spread of infection, it helps in preventing an outbreak,” said a health official.

“The tests should have been increased during the peak in October when the TPR crossed 18% in the state. Along with strengthening measures, the government should also identify and isolate those tested positive. Like how the CM has specified that cases among family members are on the rise here, all first line treatment centres that are now closed should once again function in full swing,” said Rijo M John, health economist.