Favouritism in Calicut varsity too?

MALAPPURAM: 20 candidates write to Guv, say subject experts favoured applicants who were either their students or of a certain political leaning. Syndicate member says 20 temporary non-teaching staff affiliated to CPM also regularised

Even as appointments made by Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady have kicked up a controversy, allegations of nepotism have been raised by candidates in the recent appointment of 36 assistant professors at Calicut University (CU) also. The developments have exposed what are ailing the state’s academic institutions and the higher education sector’s failure to become world class.

Around 20 candidates who had appeared for interviews for four assistant professor posts in the Economics Department sent a memorandum to the Governor who is the chancellor of the university, alleging that the panel of subject experts took a stand in favour of certain applicants who were either their own students or had certain political leanings.

“Such acts from the expert panel will derail the state policy of upgrading universities to centres of excellence,” they said in the memorandum. The candidates who appeared for the interviews say the present situation is such that one needs a godfather in academic circles or needs political influence to get postings at universities in the state.

The university issued the notification of 63 posts of assistant professors in its various departments on December 31, 2019. The interviews started on December 1, 2020, and 36 posts have been filled so far.

A candidate who appeared for the interview for the two assistant professor posts in the Hindi Department alleged that the expert committee members from Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) helped candidates from their varsity to get the jobs. Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj was a professor at Cusat before assuming office at Calicut University a year back.

“We need a godfather to get an appointment in a university in the state. In the interview for the posts in Hindi Department, some candidates were lucky enough to get their research guides as subject experts on the interview board. This is a clear violation of rules. The subject experts behaved favourably to their students,” said the candidate seeking anonymity.

Another issue being pointed out is the favouritism shown to members of ruling CPM and their relatives.

“The university hid the reservation roster till the appointment of candidates. The reservation details were hidden to help the candidates the authorities favour, especially those from CPM. Also, the university has failed to fill the backlog of vacant posts in the reservation category. They had tried to appoint an MLA’s wife, but when we raised the issue in public, they stepped back from the plan,” said IUML’s Rasheed Ahamed, CU syndicate member. He also alleged that the university has regularised 20 temporary non-teaching staff at the university.

“These appointments were illegal. It was a move in favour of the ruling party. Appointments of non-teaching staff should be made through the Kerala Public Service Commission,” he added. Ahamed moved the High Court against these permanent appointments and on January 7 secured a stay citing the Supreme Court order in the State of Karnataka vs Umadevi case.

Never acted in a party’s favour: VC

CU Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj denied the allegations levelled by the candidates and the syndicate member. He said he never acted in favour of any party. “The process of recruiting assistant professors is being done carefully. As per the HC order, the reservation details shall be revealed only at the time of appointment.

Fixing reservation seats early cannot help find qualified people for the teaching posts. Also, the reservation is not applied for postings in a particular department, but in the entire university,” he said. On allegations of favouritism by subject experts, Jayaraj said CU had roped in only the subject experts fit for the job. K K Haneefa, a syndicate member and CPM member, said the syndicate is not worried about the allegations raised by the Opposition. “We have done everything as per the law. We are ready to present the details at the court,” he said.

