VP Joy appointed Kerala's chief secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Additional Chief Secretary VP Joy will succeed Vishwas Mehta as the state’s Chief Secretary. The cabinet took a decision in this regard on Wednesday. Mehta will retire on February 28 and is expected to take over as the Chief Information Commissioner.

Joy, of the 1987 batch, will remain in the top post for more than two years as he is scheduled to retire on June 30, 2023. He had returned to the state cadre recently after his central deputation where he served as the secretary (coordination) with the central secretariat and the chairman of National Authority of Chemical Weapons Convention. On his return, he was appointed officer on special duty in the rank of additional chief secretary.

A topper in BTech (electronics and communication) from University of Kerala, Joy also holds MBA from University of Birmingham, UK, MPhil from Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi, and PhD from IIT, Delhi. A native of Kinginimattom in Ernakulam, Joy started his career as a scientist/engineer at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in 1985. He began his bureaucrat service as the sub-collector of Palakkad and Pala.

Special recruitment to hire 500 beat forest officers

T’Puram: The cabinet decided to appoint 500 beat forest officers through a special recruitment among the Scheduled Tribes. The PSC will conduct the recruitment and those who hold a SSLC can apply. Those who failed the SSLC examination will also be considered in case of shortage of qualified candidates.

Other decisions

Nod for new staff pattern for Bevco thereby giving recognition to 1,720 posts; 261 temporary posts created. In all, 672 persons to get jobs.

14 permanent posts and 26 temporary posts to be created in Archaeology Dept. 22 permanent posts and 39 temporary posts to be created in Archives Dept.

Recommendation to Guv to promulgate ordinance for compulsory registration of migrant labourers. It will be titled Inter-state Migrant Workers Welfare Registration Kerala. The ordinance will ensure lawful benefits and protection to the workers.

Nod for renewal of approval in principle for a project of Rs 1,528 crore for implementation of Water Metro in Kochi.

Local bodies to get full authority to permit the construction or reconstruction of a building for religious purposes and worship. Currently, the permission of the district collector is required for the construction of places of worship.

The excise policy for 2020-21 is set to remain the same for the 2021-22 financial year.

Revised pension to be disbursed from April

T’Puram : The cabinet decided to disburse revised pension from April. It is being given with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019. It will be applicable to part-time pensioners as well. While minimum basic pension will be revised to Rs 11,500, the maximum basic pension will be increased to Rs 83,400. The minimum basic family pension will be Rs 11,500 and the highest basic family pension (ordinary rate) will be Rs 50,040.

Govt to regularise 344 single teachers

T’Puram: The cabinet decided to regularise 344 teachers of single-teacher schools in the state who have been working for over 10 years. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the cabinet also decided to regularise Vidya volunteers working on contract basis in single-teacher schools for 10 years that are being closed down. They will be redeployed in existing vacancies under the general education department or when vacancies arise in future.