Congress link? Salim Kumar left out of fest inauguration

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A controversy erupted on Tuesday in connection with the Kochi leg of International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) after the organising committee published the list of invitees for the inaugural ceremony of the fest which will begin on Wednesday.The organisers had announced that national award winners from Malayalam cinema who reside in Ernakulam, along with new generation actors, will do the honours at the inaugural ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.

However, the name of national award-winning actor Salim Kumar was not included in the list. This invited widespread criticism from many quarters alleging that only those film personalities who have leanings towards left parties were invited for the function.Salim Kumar is a staunch supporter of the Congress party and many people said that it was the reason why he was dropped from the function.

Meanwhile, director Kamal, who is also the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Akademy, refuted the allegations and said there was no deliberate attempt to avoid any actor.“There were no political reasons for not having the actor at the inaugural function. The organising committee, which consists of members of various film trade bodies in Malayalam cinema, had included new generation film personalities among those who would light the lamp on the occasion.

We have many senior national award winning actors like Mammootty here. However, the organising committee decided to give a chance to youngsters,” said Kamal. However, Kamal said he was ignorant that Salim Kumar was not included in the list. “I will check it with the organising committee. The fest in Kochi cannot be held without the presence of Salim Kumar,” added Kamal.

After the issue became a controversy, Salim Kumar said he received a call from IFFK organising committee. “I was invited to the inaugural as well as valedictory function. I just wanted to know the reason and their answer was that only those award winners who are below 50 years were invited. That made me laugh,” he said. The actor also did not comment on whether he will be attending the inaugural ceremony.