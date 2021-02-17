STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress link? Salim Kumar left out of fest inauguration

Organising committee decided to give a chance to youngsters, says director Kamal

Published: 17th February 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Salim Kumar (Express Photo).

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A controversy erupted on Tuesday in connection with the Kochi leg of International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) after the organising committee published the list of invitees for the inaugural ceremony of the fest which will begin on Wednesday.The organisers had announced that national award winners from Malayalam cinema who reside in Ernakulam, along with new generation actors, will do the honours at the inaugural ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.

However, the name of national award-winning actor Salim Kumar was not included in the list. This invited widespread criticism from many quarters alleging that only those film personalities who have leanings towards left parties were invited for the function.Salim Kumar is a staunch supporter of the Congress party and many people said that it was the reason why he was dropped from the function.

Meanwhile, director Kamal, who is also the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Akademy, refuted the allegations and said there was no deliberate attempt to avoid any actor.“There were no political reasons for not having the actor at the inaugural function. The organising committee, which consists of members of various film trade bodies in Malayalam cinema, had included new generation film personalities among those who would light the lamp on the occasion.

We have many senior national award winning actors like Mammootty here. However, the organising committee decided to give a chance to youngsters,” said Kamal. However, Kamal said he was ignorant that Salim Kumar was not included in the list. “I will check it with the organising committee. The fest in Kochi cannot be held without the presence of Salim Kumar,” added Kamal.

After the issue became a controversy, Salim Kumar said he received a call from IFFK organising committee. “I was invited to the inaugural as well as valedictory function. I just wanted to know the reason and their answer was that only those award winners who are below 50 years were invited. That made me laugh,” he said. The actor also did not comment on whether he will be attending the inaugural ceremony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salim Kumar IFFK Kochi Congress
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp