Exciting battle on cards in Pala, Jose ready for anyone

Published: 17th February 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: An exciting electoral battle is on the cards in Pala as sitting MLA Mani C Kappan is set to take on Kerala Congress (M) Chairman Jose K Mani, who is trying his luck for the first time in the assembly polls as an LDF candidate. With Jose stating he is ready to take on anyone in Pala, all eyes are now on the seat known as a UDF citadel. “We are ready to face any person in Pala. Mani C Kappan’s exit from LDF is his personal stance,” Jose said in Idukki on Tuesday.

A tussle erupted between Kappan and Jose over the seat following the entry of KC (M) to LDF. Kappan left the front when CPM refused his demand for the seat. CPM has directed Jose to contest in Pala amid reports that he would consider either Pala or Kaduthuruthy for his maiden electoral battle to the state assembly.

However, political observers feel the move will adversely affect the Left front as they lost a good opportunity to grab two seats — Pala and Kaduthuruthy. Had Kappan been fielded in Pala again and Jose in Kaduthuruthy, LDF could have won both seats. Now, UDF stands a strong chance of winning Kaduthuruthy while it can put up a strong fight and even win Pala. 

KC(M) sources said Jose could wrest the seat which the party lost in the 2019 bypoll following the demise of party supremo K M Mani. “It is fairly certain that Jose will contest from Pala, though he is yet to disclose his plan,” said a senior KC (M) leader requesting anonymity.He said the party candidate will register a win in Kaduthuruthy where it has a strong organisational presence. The ancestral home of K M Mani is also located in the constituency.  

After KC(M) came to its fold, LDF almost made a clean sweep in Kaduthuruthy in the local body elections. Of the 11 grama panchayats in the constituency, LDF came to power in nine while UDF managed to win only two, that too with the support of OIOP (One India One Pension) members.Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Idukki MLA Roshy Augustine will shift to Kaduthuruthy to wrest the seat for the party.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has already declared that Kappan would be the UDF candidate in Pala, during his address at the reception accorded to Aishwarya Kerala Yatra in Kottayam district. Along with the arrival of Kappan, UDF will feel encouraged by the fact that the front wrested power in Bharananganam, Melukavu, Moonnilavu, Ramapuram and Thalappalam grama panchayats in Pala in the local body polls despite the presence of KC (M) in the LDF ranks.

Kappan betrayed LDF, says Pinarayi 
T’Puram: Terming Mani C Kappan’s decision to switch over to UDF as ‘betrayal’, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan exuded confidence that the people who had voted him in Pala during the byelection will give him a befitting reply. “Kappan betrayed not only LDF, but the voters in Pala. I am confident that the people of Pala will give him a befitting reply,” said Pinarayi.

