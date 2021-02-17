KC(B) splits, new faction to support UDF

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Dissatisfied with the functioning style of KB Ganesh Kumar, MLA, a section of Kerala Congress (B) members, led by state general secretary Najeem Palakkandy, has decided to quit the party and extend support to UDF.

“We will form a new party called Kerala Congress R (B) (R Balakrishna Pillai) and extend support to the UDF. We had consulted with UDF leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy and P K Kunjalikutty. The next round of talks will be held on February 23,” said Palakkandy in a press conference here on Tuesday.

“Ganesh Kumar has hijacked the party’s activities and is indulging in anti-democratic ways,” he alleged. “Party chairman R Balakrishna Pillai is not active due to physical difficulties. The party was taken to the LDF fold by threatening Pillai,” said Palakandy. He alleged that Ganesh Kumar only cares about his loyalists.

The new group has claimed the support of 10 district presidents. State secretary N S Vijayan, KC(B) district chiefs of Alappuzha, Kannur, Kozhikode, Palakkad and others attended the press conference.