Ramesh Pisharody in Congress: ‘It has leaders who can laugh’

Following in the footsteps of his friend Dharmajan Bolgatty, stand-up comedian, actor and director Ramesh Pisharody too has joined the Congress.

Published: 17th February 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Pisharody

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Following in the footsteps of his friend Dharmajan Bolgatty, stand-up comedian, actor and director Ramesh Pisharody too has joined the Congress. He attended the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala at Haripad in Alappuzha on Tuesday. Pisharody, however, said he would not contest in the upcoming assembly elections.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy and KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran welcomed Pisharody at the venue. At the event, Pisharody imitated Chandy’s speech amid applause and cheers by party workers and supporters. He also explained the reasons behind his decision.“I’m joining a party which has got leaders who can laugh,” said Pisharody. 

Cong victory must for state, says Pisharody

“It’s a party that comprises leaders whom we can approach without fear. Congress is the biggest democratic movement. Its victory is a necessity if not must for Kerala. I will be part of the Congress movement in its onward journey,” said Pisharody. The actor said he would work for  Dharmajan’s victory if he decides to enter the poll fray. The UDF is likely to field Dharmajan from Balussery in Kozhikode.

Sources said Pisharody had held talks with Chandy and Chennithala recently. Some of the Youth Congress leaders had reportedly tried to take the 39-year-old into confidence  prior to that. Filmmaker Major Ravi, had shared stage with Congress leaders when the Ramesh Chennithala-led Aishwarya Kerala Yatra reached Tripunithura in Kochi last week.

