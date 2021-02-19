LDF: KC(M) may get 9-10 seats as talks in last phase 

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani and LJD -- the two new entrants into the Left camp -- may get 10 and four seats, respectively, in the coming assembly elections, while other minor allies could end up losing a couple of seats each. The Janata Dal (S) could get three seats while NCP might get two. Both CPM and CPI will have to part with some of their seats.

Well ahead of its rival camps, the Left front has almost reached the last leg of the most tricky part prior to elections -- seat sharing. Bilateral talks in the front over seat allocation has been progressing steadily and could be completed in two weeks.

Going by current proposals, allies will have to compromise on seats. The JD(S), which contested in five seats (Kovalam, Chittur, Vadakara, Angamaly and Tiruvalla) last time, might get only three seats (Tiruvalla, Chittur and Kovalam) this time around. Vadakara, the sitting seat of senior JD(S) leader C K Nanu and a constant point of contention between the JD(S) and LJD, might go to LJD or even be taken over by CPM. Angamaly could go to CPM or may be given to KC(M).

The CPM has offered four seats to LJD, including the former’s sitting seats. Sources said LJD asked for Koothuparamba, Vadakara, Kalpetta, Angamaly, Aroor or Kayamkulam and one seat in Thiruvananthapuram district. Of these, the party might get Vadakara, Koothuparamba, Kalpetta and Aroor/Aruvikkara. Koothuparamba being the sitting seat of KK Shailaja, CPM hasn’t taken a call on the same.

Post Mani C Kappan’s exit, the NCP could get only two seats, Elathur and Kuttanad. Last time, the party had contested in four seats, Pala and Kottakkal being the other two. The Kerala Congress Scariah Thomas faction may not get any seat, while KC(B), RSP (Leninist) and INL could get one seat each. The former CMP Aravindakshan faction has already merged with CPM.

If the Democratic Kerala Congress had got four seats (Idukki, Changanassery, Poonjar and T’Puram) in 2016, it might get just one seat now. Antony Raju would most probably be the candidate from T’Puram seat. The remaining three could go to KC(M). The CPM which had contested 92 seats last time and CPI which had fielded 27 candidates last time will have to part with a couple of seats. While CPI may exchange Kanjirappally and Irikkur, the CPM seats are yet to be finalised. KC(M) might get CPM’s sitting seats of Thiruvambady, Irinjalakuda and one seat in Ernakulam.

Keeping in mind the seat-sharing task, most minor allies have already been given one PSC member post each so that they won’t ask for more seats. “The CPM has put forth these proposals before the Left allies. Bilateral talks have been held with most parties. By February 20, there could be more clarity on seat sharing,” said a source in LDF.

Possible seat-sharing formula for minor allies

KC(M) 9-10

LJD 4

JD(S) 3

NCP 2

Democratic Kerala Congress: 1

KC(B) 1

INL 1

Possible seats

KC(M): Pala, Idukki, Changanassery, Poonjar, Thiruvambady, Irinjalakuda, Kanjirappally, Irikkur, Angamaly and another seat in Ernakulam district

LJD: Vadakara, Koothuparamba, Kalpetta and Aroor/Aruvikkara

JD(S): Tiruvalla, Chittur and Kovalam

NCP: Elathur, Kuttanad

Democratic Kerala Congress: Thiruvananthapuram

KC(B): Pathanapuram

LDF Seat sharing in 2016

CPM: 92

CPI: 27

JD(S): 5

Kerala Congress Democratic: 4

NCP: 4

INL: 3

Kerala Congress (Scariah Thomas), CMP, RSP-Leninist; Congress (S) and KC(B): 1 seat each