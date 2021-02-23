Kerala elections: Officials on poll duty start receiving vaccine for COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid immunisation program for officials involved in the upcoming assembly election began on Tuesday.

As many as two lakh officers will be getting the first dose before March 31 and the second dose before the election. The central government has directed the state to treat all poll officials as frontline workers for the purpose of Covid-19 vaccination.

The health department will open multiple vaccination sites to cover the large group before the state goes to the election.

ALSO READ: Vaccination of polling officials to be an uphill task

With 68000, Thiruvananthapuram has the maximum number of poll officers in the state.

The vaccination drive in Kollam district will start on February 25. The district has around 33,000 officers on poll duty.

In Kottayam, the vaccination started on February 23.

The director of the State Health Mission is the nodal officer for the vaccination programme.

Vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers is already underway. The former group, in fact, has started receiving the second dose.