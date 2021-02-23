STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala elections: Officials on poll duty start receiving vaccine for COVID-19

The central government has directed the state to treat all poll officials as frontline workers for the purpose of Covid-19 vaccination. 

Published: 23rd February 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

covid vaccine

Image for representation only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid immunisation program for officials involved in the upcoming assembly election began on Tuesday. 

As many as two lakh officers will be getting the first dose before March 31 and the second dose before the election. The central government has directed the state to treat all poll officials as frontline workers for the purpose of Covid-19 vaccination. 

The health department will open multiple vaccination sites to cover the large group before the state goes to the election.

ALSO READ: Vaccination of polling officials to be an uphill task

With 68000, Thiruvananthapuram has the maximum number of poll officers in the state. 

The vaccination drive in Kollam district will start on February 25. The district has around 33,000 officers on poll duty.  

In Kottayam, the vaccination started on February 23. 

The director of the State Health Mission is the nodal officer for the vaccination programme. 

Vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers is already underway. The former group, in fact, has started receiving the second dose. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid immunisation Kerala polls 2021 Kerala elections 2021 election duty poll officials
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp