Soosa Pakiam vests rights with bishop

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of his retirement in March, Archbishop of Latin Church M Soosa Pakiam has vested more rights with auxiliary bishop Christudas Rajappan. In a letter sent to the clergy, the archbishop said he was due to retire on March 11, his 75th birthday.Soosa Pakiam said he was awaiting a reply for his letter to the Vatican on the arrangements after his retirement.

“Today onwards, I’m vesting the rights and responsibilities to take decisions on behalf of the archbishop with the auxiliary bishop. He will supervise the financial matters as well. Until the Holy Seat excludes me from the position, I would own up the responsibility of the decisions taken by the auxiliary bishop,” he said in a letter dated February 22.