Deep-sea trawling row: Chennithala stages 'satyagraha', demands resignation of Kerala fisheries minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking to the Gandhian route of 'satyagraha', Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday demanded that the Kerala government should release the report it has received from the central government that claims that the US-based EMCC International India Private Limited is a fraudulent company.

Chennithala was speaking during a 'satyagraha' that he is holding at Poonthura, demanding the resignation of the fisheries minister and a judicial probe into the deep-sea trawling fiasco. The 'satyagraha' that will last till 4 PM was inaugurated by KPCC chief Mullapally Ramachandran.

"Now fisheries minister J Mercy Kutty Amma is claiming that it's a fraudulent company. If the state has received such a report from the centre, then the fisheries principal secretary should release it," Chennithala said.

The Opposition Leader alleged that the fisheries and industries ministers have put all the blame on the officials so that they can go scot-free.

"Now when the fisheries minister has been caught red-handed, she is coming up with lame excuses. She doesn't know when I started my Aishwarya Kerala Yatra. But I am not keen on replying to her in the same language”, said Chennithala.

Chennithala has also demanded a judicial probe into the deep sea fishing project as well as the withdrawal of the amendment to the fisheries policy.

Facing a backlash over the deep-sea fishing project, the LDF Government had dropped the MoU with the US firm for the Rs 5000 crore project. This comes after the State Government had cancelled another MoU with the US firm for manufacturing 400 deep-sea fishing vessels and development of fishing harbours at Rs 2950 crore.

Mullapally opined that with the LDF Government cancelling the two agreements, Chennithala stands vindicated. He also said that Chennithala is the best Opposition Leader Kerala has ever seen.

AICC organizing general secretary in-charge of the State, Tariq Anwar will inaugurate the culmination of Chennithala’s satyagraha.