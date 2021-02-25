STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Deep-sea trawling row: Chennithala stages 'satyagraha', demands resignation of Kerala fisheries minister

The Opposition Leader alleged that the fisheries and industries ministers have put all the blame on the officials so that they can go scot-free.

Published: 25th February 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

ramesh chennithala

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala addresses party colleagues at Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram during his 'satyagraha' demanding resignation of fisheries minister. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking to the Gandhian route of 'satyagraha', Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday demanded that the Kerala government should release the report it has received from the central government that claims that the US-based EMCC International India Private Limited is a fraudulent company. 

Chennithala was speaking during a 'satyagraha' that he is holding at Poonthura, demanding the resignation of the fisheries minister and a judicial probe into the deep-sea trawling fiasco. The 'satyagraha' that will last till 4 PM was inaugurated by KPCC chief Mullapally Ramachandran. 

"Now fisheries minister J Mercy Kutty Amma is claiming that it's a fraudulent company. If the state has received such a report from the centre, then the fisheries principal secretary should release it," Chennithala said.

The Opposition Leader alleged that the fisheries and industries ministers have put all the blame on the officials so that they can go scot-free.

"Now when the fisheries minister has been caught red-handed, she is coming up with lame excuses. She doesn't know when I started my Aishwarya Kerala Yatra. But I am not keen on replying to her in the same language”, said Chennithala.

Chennithala has also demanded a judicial probe into the deep sea fishing project as well as the withdrawal of the amendment to the fisheries policy. 

Facing a backlash over the deep-sea fishing project, the LDF Government had dropped the MoU with the US firm for the Rs 5000 crore project. This comes after the State Government had cancelled another MoU with the US firm for manufacturing 400 deep-sea fishing vessels and development of fishing harbours at Rs 2950 crore.

Mullapally opined that with the LDF Government cancelling the two agreements, Chennithala stands vindicated. He also said that Chennithala is the best Opposition Leader Kerala has ever seen. 

AICC organizing general secretary in-charge of the State, Tariq Anwar will inaugurate the culmination of Chennithala’s satyagraha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ramesh chennithala Ramesh Chennithala satyagraha Kerala deep-sea fishing fiasco Poonthura fisheries minister J Mercy Kutty Amma KPCC chief Mullapally Ramachandran
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Narendra Modi at BJP campaign meeting at Lawspet on Thursday | G PATTABI RAMAN
NDA's aim is one and only one - welfare of Tamil Nadu: PM Modi
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on an electric scooter to reach during a protest against the hike in fuel price, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp