Kerala govt to provide deep-sea fishing vessels to 10 fishermen societies

KOCHI: The state government had decided to provide longliner boats (deep-sea fishing vessels) to 10 fishermen societies. This is the first phase of a programme to equip the traditional fishermen in scientific fishing, said Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma.Built by Cochin Shipyard, each boat will cost Rs 1.63 crore. While the Centre and state will jointly provide a subsidy of Rs 48 lakh per boat, the rest will be made available as bank loan.

The minister said the programme aims at a phased conversion from unsafe fishing on traditional boats to safe and mechanised fishing. The sea will not be disturbed as the catch is collected using fishing hooks and gill netting, she added. State will also supply kerosene to fishermen at Rs 25 a litre from March. The boats will be given to groups of fishermen who are members of fishermen primary cooperatives. The boats will be handed over in eight months. The programme is a joint initiative of the state fisheries department and Matsyafed.

The minister said the work of 20 houses for fisherfolk at Beemapally was complete. The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies will start two centres at Kollam and Payyannur. They will be upgraded as colleges in future.

