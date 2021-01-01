Two shifts, one student per bench: Schools to reopen partially on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a break of over nine months, schools in the state will be welcoming their students back on Friday. The functioning, however, will be partial and in strict adherence to the Covid protocol, with only the SSLC and Plus Two students attending the classes.

According to General Education Secretary A Shajahan, the state’s schools had begun preparations to receive students right after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the conduct of classes. Parents, teachers and the nonteaching staff have all been involved in the cleaning and sanitising of the school premises, the bureaucrat said, adding that only 50 per cent of students would be allowed at a time.

Students asked to produce letter declaring they are free from Covid-19

“Classes will be conducted in two shifts. Up to 15 students will be allowed in a shift and only one student will sit on a bench,” he explained. According to an official with the General Education Department, a letter has been forwarded to the transport department seeking buses for students without vehicles at home.

“Also, since these are not regular classes, attendance will not be registered. But officials will be monitoring and registering the academic performance of students,” the official said. Classes are primarily being arranged for the purpose of completing the practical classes for the science subjects. Students can also use this time to clear doubts.

The facility to attend online classes will also be arranged in schools. “All principals and headmasters have been given directions to draw up a timetable allotting equal time for every subject, after the first day,” the official said. All district education officers (DEOs) have been directed to conduct inspections at every school to ensure they are abiding by the Covid protocol.

“In addition, principals have to monitor the functioning of the schools for a week and submit a report to DEOs accordingly,” the official added. Schools will be forming Covid committees comprising doctors, nurses and health supervisor of the nearest health centre, besides the principal, PTA representative and the teachers’ representative.

Students showing Covid symptoms will be tested, the education secretary said. “All students need to produce a letter declaring that neither they nor any of their fam- ily members are suffering from Covid or have related symptoms,” he added.

Number of students

Plus II

Govt 1,63,522

Aided 1,94,737

Unaided 21,965

Residential 1,084

Special 320

Technical 1,232

Total 3,82,860

SSLC

Govt 1,42,890

Aided 2,53,182

Unaided 35,997

Total 4,32,069

