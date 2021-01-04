Jacobite faction strengthens protests, attempts to re-enter 50-odd churches

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Yet again, members of the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church tried to enter several churches across the state, which were handed over to the Orthodox faction, on Sunday. Though the priests and laity members went to churches during the mass, they were stopped by the police at the gates.

As part of strengthening their protests, the Jacobites were trying to re-enter the churches for the fourth consecutive Sunday.

The Jacobites were blocked by police at churches including Piravom Valiyapally (St Mary’s Orthodox Syrian Cathedral), Pazhamthottam St Mary’s Church, Vadavukode St Mary’s Church, Puthencruz St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church, Kanniattunirappu St John’s Church, Thrissur Chalissery St Peter and St Paul’s Church and Thrissur Mannamangalam St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church.

After the Jacobites were blocked in front of the Piravom church, a sit-in protest was staged by senior clergyman Rev Mikhael Rambaan.

They later dispersed after conducting prayers at the gates. Similar protests were reported from over 50 churches which were taken over from the Jacobite faction.

Meanwhile, ahead of the possible takeover of the Kothamangalam Marthoma Cheriyapally with the help of central forces, the faction has started preparations to prevent it.

Matha Maithri Samrakshana Samithi, a local group specially formed to protest against the takeover of the church, has announced a warning protest on Monday against use of the Central Reserve Police Force to take over the church.

The protest would take place at Kothamangalam Pallithazham.

The Jacobites are already staging a satyagraha in front of the Secretariat seeking an ordinance to overcome the ssues pertaining to the court orders.