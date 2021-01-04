Poet Anil Panachooran, who wrote 'Jimikki Kammal', dies after battle with coronavirus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran, 55, died at a private hospital at Anayara after suffering a heart attack at 8.30pm on Sunday. He was under treatment for Covid-19. He is survived by wife Maya and daughter Unnimaya. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that Anil’s lyrics will remain etched in Malayalis’ minds. The funeral will be held later.

Belonging to Varanappally in Kayamkulam, Anil fainted in the morning and was initially taken to private hospitals in Mavelikkara and Karunagapally. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to the Anayara hospital but the doctors could not save his life.Anil’s song ‘chora veena mannil ninnuyarnnu vanna poomaram…’ -- from the 2007 film Arabikkatha, directed by Lal Jose and written by Dr Iqbal Kuttipuram, attained a cult status.

Another song which catapulted him to fame is ‘vethyasthanam oru barbaram balane…’ from the 2007 film Katha Parayumbol. Later, when he wrote ‘entammede jimikki kammal’ in the 2017 film Velipadinte Pustakam directed by Lal Jose, he received flak from a section of music lovers. But the song became a global phenomenon.

Anil maintained that he adapts himself in line with the need of the hour. American television presenter and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, whose name resembles the title of the song, tweeted about it, leading to millions of views on YouTube.

It is the most watched Malayalam song ever. Born to Udayabhanu and Droupadi, his real name was P U Anil Kumar. He spent his childhood in Mumbai. He studied at the TKM College, Nangiyarkulangara, Law Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kakatiya University, Warangal, from where he obtained his master’s degree in public administration. After leading a hermit’s life for a few years, Anil worked as a lawyer and later dabbled in songwriting for films.

His anthology of poems includes Akshethriyude Athmageetham and Valayil Veena Kilikal. He had also acted in Arabikkatha (2007), Manikyakkallu (2011), Chila Neram Chila Manushyar (2011) and Yathra Chodikkathe (2015). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Anil has left an indelible mark on the state’s cultural and film fields. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala also condoled the poet’s death, saying his songs have always been received well in the state.

His songs born out of sudden spark

Anil Panachooran said his songs were born out of unexpected and spontaneous inspiration. Known for his signature words apart from the bold and beautiful rendition, Panachooran had the ability to take in the essence of the storyline and deliver what the subject of the movie demands, which was evident in the songs of movie Arabikkatha. Composer Bijibal used his verse to create mesmerising effect suited to the plot and the song became the defining feature of the film along with his career.

He was portraying an era by weaving the political thoughts mixed with the shades of red through the song Chora Veena Mannil. Lal Jose, director of the movie which introduced Panchooran to Kerala although a poem written by him was released earlier, had once said the song was not planned in the beginning but was included later. Speaking to media, Lal Jose said in fact scriptwriter Sindu Raj had introduced Panachooran to him.

A search to meet the lyricist of the poem Valayil Veena Kilikal took Lal Jose to Panachooran. In a lyrical career mainly between 2007 and 2020 in the Malayalam film industry, he had written over 220 songs in the short span of time.