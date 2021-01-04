STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Poet Anil Panachooran, who wrote 'Jimikki Kammal', dies after battle with coronavirus

Poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran, 55, died at a private hospital at Anayara after suffering a heart attack at 8.30pm on Sunday.

Published: 04th January 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Panachooran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran, 55, died at a private hospital at Anayara after suffering a heart attack at 8.30pm on Sunday. He was under treatment for Covid-19. He is survived by wife Maya and daughter Unnimaya. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that Anil’s lyrics will remain etched in Malayalis’ minds. The funeral will be held later.

Belonging to Varanappally in Kayamkulam, Anil fainted in the morning and was initially taken to private hospitals in Mavelikkara and Karunagapally. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to the Anayara hospital but the doctors could not save his life.Anil’s song ‘chora veena mannil ninnuyarnnu vanna poomaram…’ -- from the 2007 film Arabikkatha, directed by Lal Jose and written by Dr Iqbal Kuttipuram, attained a cult status.

Another song which catapulted him to fame is ‘vethyasthanam oru barbaram balane…’ from the 2007 film Katha Parayumbol. Later, when he wrote ‘entammede jimikki kammal’ in the 2017 film Velipadinte Pustakam directed by Lal Jose, he received flak from a section of music lovers. But the song became a global phenomenon. 

Anil maintained that he adapts himself in line with the need of the hour. American television presenter and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, whose name resembles the title of the song, tweeted  about it, leading to millions of views on YouTube. 

It is the most watched Malayalam song ever. Born to Udayabhanu and Droupadi, his real name was P U Anil Kumar. He spent his childhood in Mumbai. He studied at the TKM College, Nangiyarkulangara, Law Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kakatiya University, Warangal, from where he obtained his master’s degree in public administration. After leading a hermit’s life for a few years, Anil worked as a lawyer and later dabbled in songwriting for films.

His anthology of poems includes Akshethriyude Athmageetham and Valayil Veena Kilikal. He had also acted in Arabikkatha (2007), Manikyakkallu (2011), Chila Neram Chila Manushyar (2011) and Yathra Chodikkathe (2015). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Anil has left an indelible mark on the state’s cultural and film fields. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala also condoled the poet’s death, saying his songs have always been received well in the state.

His songs born out of sudden spark 

Anil Panachooran said his songs were born out of unexpected and spontaneous inspiration. Known for his signature words apart from the bold and beautiful rendition, Panachooran had the ability to take in the essence of the storyline and deliver what the subject of the movie demands, which was evident in the songs of movie Arabikkatha. Composer Bijibal used his verse to create mesmerising effect suited to the plot and the song became the defining feature of the film along with his career.

 He was portraying an era by weaving the political thoughts mixed with the shades of red through the song Chora Veena Mannil. Lal Jose, director of the movie which introduced Panchooran to Kerala although a poem written by him was released earlier, had once said the song was not planned in the beginning but was included later. Speaking to media, Lal Jose said in fact scriptwriter Sindu Raj had introduced Panachooran to him.

A search to meet the lyricist of the poem Valayil Veena Kilikal took Lal Jose to Panachooran. In a lyrical career mainly between 2007 and 2020 in the Malayalam film industry, he had written over 220 songs in the short span of time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Panachooran Arabikkatha Jimikki Kammal
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp