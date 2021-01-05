Curtain set to go up on 25th IFFK

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From online ‘meet the director’ events to forum discussions, the 25th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which will get under way in February -- the premier event is being held at four venues for the first time since its inception -- will witness many changes to adapt to the restrictions in Covid’s wake.The Kerala Chalachithra Academy, organiser of the fest, is exploring all avenues to get the maximum number of people to participate in the discussions.

“The access will be provided through our website. However, the platform of discussion has not been finalised. We want maximum possible participation and is looking at the platforms available,” said Bina Paul, vice-chairperson, Kerala Chalachithra Academy.

“We do not expect any foreign delegates this time. The country is not yet fully open to foreign guests. There is also a quarantine period. Mostly all interactions will be done online. If the Covid scenario which prevails at the time permits, we may have a small event during inauguration or conclusion.

Otherwise, these events will also be held completely online,” said Bina. The total number of delegate passes has been reduced to 6,000 from the 13,000 in the previous year. Prior to that, 14,000 passes were issued. The reduction is to ensure lesser crowds and contact among people in the wake of Covid.

“The theatres will be sanitised after every show. Everyone has to leave the theatre after each show. A maximum of only 200 people will be allowed inside. The theatres we chose can accommodate around 600 people. We are in talks with health department about the precautions. The handling of waste, including masks, disposable sanitiser boxes and sachets, needs to be looked at,” said Bina.

Covid test will be mandatory for those attending the fest. The booking for each show after getting the delegate pass is also done completely online. This is to ensure proper crowd management. Antigen testing facility will be available at all venues. A Covid negative test result, issued within 48 hours of the festival’s beginning, is necessary to receive the passes.

FESTIVAL CALENDAR

February 10 to March 5

Inauguration: Thiruvananthapuram Conclusion: Palakkad

Maximum delegates 6,000 1,500 per venue

Maximum pax per venue 200only through reservation

5theatres, four shows per day for five days at each venue

T’Puram: Feb 10 to 14

Ernakulam : Feb 17 to 21

Thalassery: Feb 23 to 27

Palakkad: Mar 1 to 5

Criteria for delegates

Should be above 18 years

Should be Covid negative in test done 48 hours prior to the beginning of the fest

Covid protocol

Covid protocol to be strictly followed (use of facemasks and sanitisers a must)

Antigen test facility will be available at all venues

Delegates can choose the venues near their native place