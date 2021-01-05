Four fishermen go missing off Thalikkulam coast in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Four fishermen went missing after the fishing vessel they were in capsized mid-sea off the coast of Thalikkulam in Thrissur on Tuesday.

As per the preliminary reports "a fishing vessel named Parashinikadavu Muthapan that left Thalikkulam beach in the morning, capsized in the rough sea."

There were four fishermen in the vessel when it capsized around 5-6 km off the coast of Thalikkulam.

The four were identified as 60-years-old Kuttan of Thampan Kadavu, 60-years-old Subramanian of Thampan Kadavu, 50-years-old Iqbal of Thalikkulam and 55-years-old Vijayan of Nambi Kadavu in Thrissur.

The patrolling boat of the fisheries department, Coastal Security Police and the fishermen have launched a search operation to trace the missing fishermen.

There was strong wind in the sea on Tuesday morning, said police.