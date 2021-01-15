Life expectancy to increase in Kerala, every fifth person to be a senior citizen by 2036

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Life expectancy in Kerala is set to increase from 72.19 to 74.49 for males and from 78.15 to 80.15 for females. By 2036, almost every fifth individual in the state is expected to be a senior citizen, says the Economic Review 2020.

According to the ‘Population Projections for India and States 2011-2036’, by the Technical Group on Population Projections of the National Commission on Population under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the state’s population is expected to increase from 3.34 crore to 3.69 crore during the 2011-2036 period. The population density will increase from 860 to 951 per sq km.

The lowest infant mortality of nine in the country is expected to be in Kerala in 2031-35. The crude birth rate will decline from 14.5 during 2011-15 to 11.7 during 2031-35. On the contrary, the crude death rate could increase from 7 to 9.7.

The Total Fertility Rate could decline from 1.82 during 2011-15 to 1.80 during 2031-35. The sex ratio of the population might show a marginal decrease from 1,084 in 2011 to 1,079 in 2036. The proportion of citizens aged 60 and above is expected to increase from 13 per cent in 2011 to 23 per cent in 2036.

Proportion of population under 15 years will decline from 23.5 to 17.7 per cent while the proportion of the middle-age group (15-59 years) is expected to decrease from 63.9 per cent in 2011 to 59.5 per cent in 2036.

Wishlist

A look at what people expect from today’s budget

Tourism

E M Najeeb

President, Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry and senior vice-president of IATO

Covid vaccine for frontline staff in tourism in 1st phase

Allowing unlimited stay to tourists coming with Covid negative certificate

Industry status to the sector

Clarity on soft loan package of I455 cr that did not materialise

Spl package for tour operators and employees

HIGHER EDUCATION

R Jayaprakash former member-secretary, Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC)

More model colleges in districts such as Kasaragod, Malappuram and Wayanad

Strengthening of KSHEC for planning, evaluation, monitoring & others

More GSDP share

Better infra, ICT facilities in all govt colleges, varsity teaching departments

Trade

Roy K P shopkeeper, Broadway market, Kochi

Year-wise settlement of dues

Leniency from Centre on filing of GST returns

Closure of KVAT cases before 2017 (pre-GST) via fast-track tribunal in six months

Six-month extension of amnesty scheme

A breather from loan repayments

Agriculture

Dr N Anil Kumar senior director, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation-Community Agrobiodiversity Centre, Wayanad

Income sustainability and income security of small-holding farmers

Focusing on quality than quantity

Consortium mode approach to promote agriculture

Measures to attract and retain youth in agriculture

Permanent solution to crop raids by wild animals

Health

Dr K K Pradeep head & consultant (Cardiothoracic surgery) Lourdes Hospital, Kochi

Strengthening of primary healthcare infrastructure to deal with future epidemics

A policy that facilitates people empanelled in govt list to also avail pvt care

Policy that aids middle class

Tax sops, especially for small hospitals hit by Covid



