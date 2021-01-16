STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Budget 2021: Crime mapping to take care of women’s safety

The inclusion of women's safety in the budget was by and large welcomed by social activists in the state.

Published: 16th January 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inclusion of women's safety in the budget was by and large welcomed by social activists in the state. Some of them stated that this might have been the first time women's safety was addressed in the budget. According to T B Mini, social activist, it is good to see that the government is taking atrocities against women seriously and planning to initiate steps to prevent it. "'Nirbhaya' and 'Snehitha' projects will be able to do a lot in fighting atrocities against women. It is always ideal to involve those working at the grassroots and LSGs in this fight," she said. 

Sajitha Rasheed, a social activist, said: "Gender budgeting getting the attention in itself is a welcome step. Though Kerala's budget for women is way less than the Centre's, it does have a few positive points like the ideology itself and seeing women as contributing members." 

Viji of Penkoott, though happy about the allocations in the budget, was a bit sceptical. "A lot of programmes and projects get launched. But they serve the purpose only if they reach the people for whom they have been designed," she said. 

what the budget proposes
Mapping of crimes against women will be done in all local govt institutions.Projects for reducing atrocities against women should be compulsorily included in the women component plan.‘Nirbhaya’ short stay homes and ‘Snehitha’ gender helpdesks, under Kudumbashree, will be two major support mechanisms for women.C10 crore earmarked for 'Nirbhaya'  and C7 crore for Snehitha.

