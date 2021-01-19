Now, one can stream Malayalam content from anywhere in the world

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s the era of streaming movies right from home. However, Malayalis often find that their choices, in terms of the availability of Malayalam movies, are limited on various OTT (Over-the-top) platforms, which also tailor their content to a region or country. They now have a reason to cheer. For, neeStream, an OTT platform launched by US-based neST Technologies Corp, promises to offer content in Malayalam to Keralites across the globe.

“Ours is the first global streaming service provider for Malayalam content. It offers a unique OTT platform that provides the best of live Tv, web series, movies and entertainment programmes that are available anywhere in the world. It is meant for promoting Malayalam among Keralites across the globe,” said Manu Abraham, director, neeStream.

The platform has been developed by neST Technologies Corp, an MnC headquartered in the US with its feet planted firmly in Kerala, he said. “The technical partner for neeStream is viewway Solutions, a leading OTT platform builder in Kerala,” he said. He said a special feature of neeStream is that it has been planned and designed to benefit those who own a content or its rights, besides movie producers.

“A large number of Keralites living in foreign countries don’t have access to most of the cinemas releasing in theatres here. This is where neeStream becomes important,” he said. “It also helps producers financially by finding another market for their content besides providing the latest entertainment to Malayalis across the globe,” said Manu. neeStream will stream around 40 movies annually, 20 web services and a few Malayalam Tv channels. Besides new films, a library of Malayalam classics is also available.