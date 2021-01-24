STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excel glass factory e-auction to be held next week

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hold another auction of the Excel glass factory on Friday. It will be held online from 3 to 5pm. 

Excel was the only firm of its kind in Kerala before it became defunct

By Express News Service

The NCLT has initiated steps to liquidate the company to pay compensation to employees and  meet the liabilities of the company management. The tribunal had appointed a liquidator for the purpose and the first  e-auction was conducted in September 2020.

The NCLT has initiated steps to liquidate the company to pay compensation to employees and  meet the liabilities of the company management. The tribunal had appointed a liquidator for the purpose and the first  e-auction was conducted in September 2020. 

“The company which owns properties situated beside the NH 66 at Pathirapilly is mainly owned by the state government. The liquidator plans to sell off the firm for around `90 crore which is quite less. So the state should participate in the auction and take over and reopen the factory for the benefit of employees,” said a former staffer.

