‘Media branding men who hunted leopard as ultras’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Mankulam incident in which five people killed a leopard and feasted on its meat creating an outrage, a CPI leader has alleged that media was branding farmers as terrorists without understanding their perils. “The farmers killed the leopard and feasted on its meat due to ignorance.

But the media is branding them as terrorists without understanding the perils of farmers who live under constant threat from wild animals,” said CPI leader and Devikulam block panchayat health and education standing committee chairman Praveen Jose in a video message posted on social media.

“I know the five persons arrested by the forest department for killing the leopard. They didn’t know the consequences of the act. The media should stop demonising poor farmers,” he said.