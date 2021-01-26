Crackdown on illegal activities in forests

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the Meppadi incident, where a woman tourist staying in a tent erected by a private resort on the forest fringes was trampled to death by a wild elephant, the forest department has decided to crackdown on illegal activities and trespassing.

“We don’t have the jurisdiction to act against resorts located outside forest areas. However, we will direct them to ensure stringent safety measures and alert the administration about illegal activities. Besides, I have asked all divisional forest officers to restrict activities like unauthorised trekking in forest areas,” Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar told TNIE.

The department has taken note of certain resorts and trekking groups that have been wooing tourists to forest fringes with offers like trekking and campfire, he said. Such activities have been reported in Wayanad, Idukki and Ernakulam. Patrolling will be stepped up in these areas, he added.

“There was an incident of a resort providing tented accommodation to trekkers at Chokramudi area. We immediately took action against the violators. We also booked Dale Philip, a travel vlogger from Scotland, who entered the Munnar forest without permission. We are initiating action against the trekking group that took him there as well,” said Munnar District Forest Officer (DFO) MVG Kannan.

Wayanad South DFO P Renjithkumar said the department had issued a warning to the resort in Meppadi about the risk involved in offering tented accommodation in an area frequented by wild elephants. “There are around 300 resorts in Wayanad located on the forest fringes. The district administration is planning to put up solar fencing and dig trenches to ensure the safety of tourists staying in tents,” he said. We will initiate strict action against those who trespass into forest areas, he added.

“The forest department offers trekking with experienced guides and even provides insurance coverage for adventure tourists. Providing tented accommodation on forest fringes is risky as the ashes left behind by people setting up campfires attracts wild animals,” said an officer.