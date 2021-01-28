STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2.5 lakh houses built under Life Mission, won't let controversies affect development: Pinarayi 

Pinarayi said a large number of people are gearing up to unleash a slander campaign against the development projects launched by the government.

Published: 28th January 2021 01:49 PM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unnecessary controversies will not deter any development initiatives being undertaken by the LDF government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was announcing the completion of 2.5 lakh houses constructed under the Life Mission here on Thursday.

"In our society, we have people with varied mindsets. A section of people, who are against any sort of development, created unnecessary controversies," Pinarayi said. He was referring to the allegations raised by the Opposition regarding the construction of 140 flats at Wadakkancherry sponsored by UAE-based Red Crescent. 

Pinarayi said a large number of people are gearing up to unleash a slander campaign against the development projects launched by the government. "The people of the state have already replied through the ballot that such false campaigns will not succeed," he said. 

"The government is not going to abandon any project that benefits people of the state fearing such slander campaigns or allegations," Pinarayi underscored. 

The Chief Minister said Rs 8,823 crore worth of works have been completed as part of the first and second phase of the Life Mission despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting its progress. The third phase of the Life Mission is progressing at a fast pace and 85 housing complexes are expected to be completed by May. 

"Land has already been identified for construction of 85 housing complexes in the third phase. The work on 52 projects is progressing of which five will be completed within two months. The work on 32 projects is expected to be completed in May," Pinarayi said. 

Earlier in the day, Pinarayi visited a house completed under the second phase of the Life Mission at Pappad near Vattiyoorkavu. The Chief Minister attended the house warming ceremony and interacted with Prabha and her family who were the beneficiaries of the house.

