IUML worker’s murder triggers blame game between CPM, UDF

 The murder of IUML worker near Keezhattoor in Malappuram has triggered a political blame game between the CPM and the UDF.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Muhammad Sameer

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The murder of IUML worker near Keezhattoor in Malappuram has triggered a political blame game between the CPM and the UDF. Keezhattoor Oravumpurath Aryadan Muhammad Sameer A V, 26, was stabbed around 11pm on Wednesday and succumbed to injuries in the hospital early on Thursday.

Ever since the local body elections, the area has been witnessing clashes between the supporters of the CPM and the Muslim League. Sources said on Wednesday, one such clash erupted between Aryadan family members, who are IUML supporters, and Kizhakkuparamban family, who backs the CPM.Soon the verbal duels escalated into full-blown clash. Sameer was stabbed while trying to save one of his family members, sources said.

The blame game began as the news spread about Sameer’s death. Both the Congress and the IUML alleged the CPM was behind the murder as the area has been witnessing clashes of late. Even Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala pointed fingers at the CPM.However, CPM district secretary E N Mohandas dismissed the allegation and said family feud was the reason for the unfortunate incident. “The baseless allegation is politically motivated to tarnish CPM’s image,” he said.

District police chief U Abdul Kareem said differences in political allegiance led to the rivalry between the families and this was the base of the skirmishes between them. “If you ask me whether politics was behind the murder, the answer is yes. If you ask whether rivalry between the two families caused the death, the answer is also yes. They clashed on Wednesday night which resulted in the stabbing,” he said. 

Police have registered a case against four, of which three are from Kizhakkuparamban family. One of the main accused, Nizam is an LDF activist. UDF observed a hartal in the Manjery assembly constituency between 2pm and 6pm to protest Sameer’s murder.

