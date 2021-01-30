Alappuzha bypass flyover turns into selfie spot

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A mad rush to click ‘selfies’ on the 4.8km-long flyover of the newly inaugurated Alappuzha bypass is creating hardships to motorists. As occupants of passing cars got down from their vehicles to pose before mobile cameras, with the idyllic Arabian Sea forming a perfect backdrop, there were traffic snarls on the two-lane stretch. This forced police to deploy several teams to prevent motorists from pulling over onto the beach side of the bypass.

R Mohandas, Alappuzha Traffic SI, said,” We have deployed personnel on both ends of the bypass at Kommadi and Kalarkode. Personnel are also posted on the beach side of the flyover. Two teams from the control room, mobile unit of traffic station and another team from the traffic station are deployed. Motorists taking selfies and photos after stopping their vehicles on the stretch make things difficult for the police. Now, we have to regulate traffic to prevent congestion. If this persists action, including slapping fines, will be taken,” he said.

Anju Padmadas, a passerby, said, “ Looking out from the flyover gives a fascinating view. And the setting sun with its bright orange hues provides a glorious spectacle when seen from here.”