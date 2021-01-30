STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anert planning to set up 170 electric charging stations in Kerala

Anert, in association with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Union Power Ministry, is planning to set up 170 electric charging stations in the state.

By A Satish
Express News Service

He said charging machines have been unloaded in all districts in the state.

“We have commissioned three stations, two in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Ernakulam. Work is under way at six other installations. We have set up the commissioned stations on government land which has been taken on lease for 10 years. We will be paying 70 paise per unit to the land owner,” Manoharan said.  He said charging machines have been unloaded in all districts in the state. 

“We are planning to set up charging stations on land belonging to the tourism department and public sector units like Autocast. The land belonging to BSNL is also under consideration and circle offices have been approached for permission,” he said.

The availability of land and transformers with a connected load of 80 kilowatt are among the factors affecting installation of charging stations. Under the circumstances, Anert is ready to invest in setting up transformers too, Manoharan said.

“Initially, we are providing power from the common grid of the KSEB for which a no objection certificate should be given to Anert by the land owner to use a service connection. Subsequently, we will also encourage the use of solar power at the charging stations,” he said.

Private investors who own shade-free land and can set up solar-powered charging stations of 5 to 50 kilowatt for electric vehicles will also be supported by Anert with subsidies and technical guidance, said the head of the e mobility cell. Of the 170 electric charging stations, six of them will be in Palakkad district.

70 paise
per unit will be paid to owners of land on which the charging stations will be set up

