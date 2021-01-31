Curtain comes down on active political career of VS Achuthanandan

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decades-long active public life of VS Achuthanandan, the most popular Communist leader alive, will come to an end when he steps down as chairman of the state Administrative Reforms Commission on Sunday. Achuthanandan, 97, who has been convalescing at his official residence here after suffering a minor cerebral hemorrhage in October 2019, cited ill-health as the reason for quitting the post.

The Marxist veteran’s health began deteriorating weeks after he actively campaigned for the LDF in the 2019 by-election to five assembly seats. Achuthanandan proved that he is still the biggest crowd-puller among the Left leaders.

The frenzied crowd, who kept on clicking his pictures and hung on to each and every word that he uttered, underscored his popularity. A founder leader of CPM, he was among the 32 leaders who walked out of the historical CPI national council meet in 1964 to form the CPI(M). Achuthanandan, who began his political career as a trade unionist, was also at the forefront of the Punnapra-Vayalar struggle.

He continues to evoke genuine affection among the masses, right down to the grassroots level, as well as respect from leaders of other political parties. Opinion is divided whether his performance as chief minister matched his stint as Opposition leader when he raised many burning issues affecting the common man and positioned himself as an anti-corruption crusader.

VS: Money spent by panel should be assessed by govt’s follow-up action

The veteran leader himself has admitted indirectly that he could not do much as his hands were tied by the party controlled by his protege-turned-rival Pinarayi Vijayan. His public spat with Pinarayi, which earned him disciplinary action, was one of the keenly watched political slugfests of that time. The strong-willed leader from Alappuzha has always had to face scores of disciplinary actions by the very party he had helped form. Public censuring and demotion from the politburo were just a few of the punitive actions that the nonagenarian has had to face. But the most drastic of the disciplinary actions against him was the party resolution terming him a “comrade with an anti-party mindset” on the eve of the 2015 Alappuzha conference.

Despite ill-health, Achuthanandan campaigned actively for the LDF, addressing numerous rallies across the state in the 2016 assembly election. But after the LDF emerged winner, the party chose Pinarayi to the top post. The veteran leader’s decision to take up the post of Administrative Reforms Commission chairman had evoked mixed reactions.

Many felt the post was not befitting a leader of his stature. A debate over the commission being a burden to the state exchequer was often heard in political circles. The government on its part sidelined all the 11 reports of the commission that were submitted over the past four-and-a-half years. “The true value of the money spent by the commission for its functioning should be assessed by the follow-up action the government would take on the reports it has submitted,” the veteran leader said, as a parting shot to the government as well as his critics, as he announced his decision to demit office.

11 reports filed, 2 more ready

The commission, led by V S Achuthanandan, had submitted 11 study reports to the government.

A note from his office said the commission has prepared two more reports. They will be submitted to the government soon.