Star Singer and Bigg Boss fame Somadas passes away in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Star Singer and Bigg Boss reality show fame Somadas passed away due to cardiac arrest at Parippally medical college hospital in Kollam. He was 42.

Somadas, popularly known as Somadas Chathannoor, was under treatment for Covid-19 at the hospital and was also suffering from various lifestyle diseases.

On Sunday morning around 3 am, he suffered a heart attack after he was shifted to ward from ICU in the wake of testing Covid-19 negative.

The singer shot to fame after he contested in the popular reality show" Idea Star Singer Season 3 in 2008 and "Bigg Boss season - 2" which telecasted in 2019-20.

However, Somadas left the Bigg Boss show midway due to health issues. He was then diagnosed with high Sugar, Cholesterol and BP level.

Somadas was also popular among the music lovers for his heart rendering of Urguthey, Kannane Kanne songs. His voice similarity with Shankar Mahadevan also made him popular in singing Mahadevan's hit songs.

He had sung in films like Annara Kannanum Thannalayathu, Mr Perfect and Mannamkattayum Kariyila. Somadas is survived by wife and two children.

His funeral was held at his house premises at Chathannoor on Sunday.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and television anchor Arya took to social media to share her condolences.

"Can't believe we just had so much fun together shooting for the last episode of Start Music just a few days back . Rest In Peace you beautiful soul....," she wrote.