STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cops don’t salute me: Thrissur mayor complains to police chief

In his letter, he urged the DGP to look into the matter and do the needful as the mayor is considered the first citizen of the corporation he/she governs.

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

MK Varghese 

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thrissur Mayor MK Varghese has sent a complaint to the state police chief alleging that no police officer has shown due respect to him and given him the customary salute though the mayor comes after the governor and chief minister as per the protocol.In his letter, he urged the DGP to look into the matter and do the needful as the mayor is considered the first citizen of the corporation he/she governs.

“I was elected the mayor of Thrissur Corporation only a few months back. Before that itself, I had noticed this attitude of police officers. They salute the ministers and even MLAs but not the mayor, who is actually above the other categories as per the protocol.  Hence, I wrote to the police chief so that there would be a clarification on the matter,” said Varghese.“When we go out in the field meeting people and ensuring that their needs are addressed, some police officers disrespect us by showing their back to us,” he added.

Thrissur range DIG told to inquire into mayor’s plaint

“They should understand the fact that we (mayors) also came to this position through the democratic process and are not not less valued than others. This is not for me as a person, but for all mayors and for those who will be mayors in the future,” he said.

Contested the election as an independent candidate, he became the mayor with LDF support. Police officers say they give salute to persons as per the standing order of the department and not protocol. The state police chief has directed Thrissur range DIG to inquire into the complaint and take necessary action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Thrissur mayor MK Varghese 
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp