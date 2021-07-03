Cops don’t salute me: Thrissur mayor complains to police chief

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thrissur Mayor MK Varghese has sent a complaint to the state police chief alleging that no police officer has shown due respect to him and given him the customary salute though the mayor comes after the governor and chief minister as per the protocol.In his letter, he urged the DGP to look into the matter and do the needful as the mayor is considered the first citizen of the corporation he/she governs.

“I was elected the mayor of Thrissur Corporation only a few months back. Before that itself, I had noticed this attitude of police officers. They salute the ministers and even MLAs but not the mayor, who is actually above the other categories as per the protocol. Hence, I wrote to the police chief so that there would be a clarification on the matter,” said Varghese.“When we go out in the field meeting people and ensuring that their needs are addressed, some police officers disrespect us by showing their back to us,” he added.

Thrissur range DIG told to inquire into mayor’s plaint

“They should understand the fact that we (mayors) also came to this position through the democratic process and are not not less valued than others. This is not for me as a person, but for all mayors and for those who will be mayors in the future,” he said.

Contested the election as an independent candidate, he became the mayor with LDF support. Police officers say they give salute to persons as per the standing order of the department and not protocol. The state police chief has directed Thrissur range DIG to inquire into the complaint and take necessary action.