STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Record shows Nambi’s exit plan even before ISRO spy case

The accused also submitted a page (No 276) from his auto biography in which Nambi reveals that he started working on exit strategy.

Published: 07th July 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Nambi Narayanan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The impleading of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the ISRO case objecting the anticipatory bail application of officials accused of falsely implicating him in the spy case has virtually opened the case diary once again. The documents submitted by Sibi Mathews, former Director General of Police and former probe officer of the ISRO spy case, in the local court while defending his bail application, shed light on the some of the old developments in the case. 

The voluntary retirement service application filed by Nambi Narayanan, which was submitted in the local court as part of seeking anticipatory bail, reveals that he had plans to leave the organisation even before his arrest. The VRS application dated November 1, 1994 says “Due to personal reasons I wish to seek voluntary retirement from ISRO. I shall be extremely grateful, if Chairman ISRO/ Secretary, DOS can condone and waive the retirement of three months notice and relieve me with effect from 11th November 1994.”

In the letter addressed ISRO chairman/ Secretary, department of Space, he had also handwritten a small portion which reads “Incidentally, you may kindly recall my discussion with you during August 94, my interest to seek voluntary retirement after the PSLV launch, and you had kindly agreed to my request to relieve me after the launch.” The accused also submitted a page (No 276) from his auto biography in which Nambi reveals that he started working on exit strategy.

“I had two immediate options. Go to the US where I was sure to get a job in rocketry; get into some business where my engineering expertise can be put to use”.   The accused submitted the documents as part of defending his bail application. Nambi was arrested on November 30, 1994, while his VRS application was moved on November 1 itself. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nambi Narayanan ISRO espionage case
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp