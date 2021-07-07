Record shows Nambi’s exit plan even before ISRO spy case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The impleading of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the ISRO case objecting the anticipatory bail application of officials accused of falsely implicating him in the spy case has virtually opened the case diary once again. The documents submitted by Sibi Mathews, former Director General of Police and former probe officer of the ISRO spy case, in the local court while defending his bail application, shed light on the some of the old developments in the case.

The voluntary retirement service application filed by Nambi Narayanan, which was submitted in the local court as part of seeking anticipatory bail, reveals that he had plans to leave the organisation even before his arrest. The VRS application dated November 1, 1994 says “Due to personal reasons I wish to seek voluntary retirement from ISRO. I shall be extremely grateful, if Chairman ISRO/ Secretary, DOS can condone and waive the retirement of three months notice and relieve me with effect from 11th November 1994.”

In the letter addressed ISRO chairman/ Secretary, department of Space, he had also handwritten a small portion which reads “Incidentally, you may kindly recall my discussion with you during August 94, my interest to seek voluntary retirement after the PSLV launch, and you had kindly agreed to my request to relieve me after the launch.” The accused also submitted a page (No 276) from his auto biography in which Nambi reveals that he started working on exit strategy.

“I had two immediate options. Go to the US where I was sure to get a job in rocketry; get into some business where my engineering expertise can be put to use”. The accused submitted the documents as part of defending his bail application. Nambi was arrested on November 30, 1994, while his VRS application was moved on November 1 itself.