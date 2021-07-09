Tata Power wins Rs 400 crore contract for Kerala SEB's solar rooftop project for households 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, has won a contract worth Rs 400 crore from the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEB) to develop an 84MW solar rooftop project for domestic consumers across all districts of Kerala.

As a part of this agreement, the company will implement projects through KSEB of 64MW for individual households with solar capacity ranging from 3kW - 10kW and 20MW for residential/housing society projects with solar capacity ranging from 11kW -100kW, a release said here.

The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEB in February 2021 under the ‘Soura Subsidy Scheme in Domestic Sector’, Kerala, in line with the Phase II subsidy programme of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. The project has to be commissioned within three months of receipt of an order from individual residential customers. The company had earlier received a Letter of Award from KSEB on January 6, 2021, to develop a 110 MW rooftop solar project which is expected to generate about 274 MUs of energy per year.

Upon completion of this 84MW of solar rooftop project, it is expected to generate 120 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 100 Million Kg of CO2.

“We are delighted to secure the 84MW rooftop project from KSEB and are proud to have this opportunity to support domestic consumers migrate to green energy. This project is a testament of KSEB’s trust in our commitment to drive India’s transition towards clean power through rooftop solar-based generation," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.