Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Paulose II: A great shepherd who loved Church and people

By Express News Service

KOCHI: None who approached Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Paulose II with a need had to return empty-handed. Even if he was unable to meet every one of them who came to Catholicate Aramana, the headquarters of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church at Devalokam in Kottayam, the prelate ensured that their needs were taken care of.A great shepherd who loved the Church and people, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, passed away at St Gregorios Medical Mission Hospital, Parumala, at the age of 74 on Monday.

A charismatic personality who steadfastly defended his faith and beliefs throughout his life, Catholica Bava — as he was popularly known — was an epitome of patience and fortitude. He led the Malankara Orthodox Church through one of its most difficult times, amid the conflicts with the Jacobite Church. The Orthodox Church had to face unprecedented protests and criticism after the Supreme Court ruled in its favour in the Church’s fight with Jacobite faction for the control of many churches and properties.

The Catholicos always believed that the money in hand belonged to the Church, and was meant for the betterment of the Church and meeting people’s needs.He was enthroned as the eighth Catholicos of the East and the Malankara Church in November 2010, after the abdication of Baselios Marthoma Didymos I. Born on August 30, 1946, in Mangad village near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district, he was named K I Paul by parents Kollannur Iype and Pulikkottil Kunjeetty. He was ordained a priest in 1973. At the age of 36, Malankara Syrian Christian Association elevated Fr Paul as Bishop. On May 15, 1985, he was consecrated as Episcopa (bishop) with the name Paulose Mar Milithios. Subsequently, he was appointed the first Metropolitan of the newly formed Kunnamkulam Diocese on August 1, 1985.

In his short span as Catholicos, Baselios Mar Paulose II gave importance to bilateral relations with other Churches and his philanthropic interests gave new dimensions to the Church’s activities. According to Church authorities, the mortal remains of the Catholicos would be kept at Catholicate Aramana for paying homage at 8am on Tuesday. The funeral rites will be held by 5pm.

A decision on the new supreme head will be taken after the Synod meetings. According to Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, the Catholicos had made all arrangements for the Church parliament scheduled on October 14. Earlier itself, it was decided that if he was unable to chair the meeting due to his ill health, senior Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Clemis would look into the proceedings as per a July 3 order.